[Watch] Luxury On Rails: Peek Inside The Eastern & Oriental Express Experience

When the Eastern & Oriental Express “slow train service” arrived in Malaysia in collaboration with Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), many people were excited to have another scenic train route to discover the country’s hidden gems.

However, people also quickly realized that the price tag is going to be super steep and it was. The trip can cost up to RM20k and above (USD4.65k) per person for three nights.

Since we can’t afford to go, we’ll have to see it through another person’s eyes. Fortunately for us all, a food and wine digest Food For Thought recently shared a glimpse of their trip on the luxurious railway ride.

The interior of the train is decked in rich emerald green that brings together the colonial charm and Asian touch. The train travels at a leisurely pace so passengers can fully unwind and escape from the hustle and bustle of city life

There are three cabin types to choose from: Pullman, State Cabin, and the Presidential. All three feature classic teakwood panelling, plush seats that convert into bedding, and large windows showing the amazing world outside.

The journey is wondrous for food lovers. Guests can enjoy an afternoon tea and a curated dinner in the Malaya Restaurant Car. The second dining car, the Adisorn, is great for lunches and dinners as well.

For entertainment, there are live performances at the Piano Bar, perfect for nightcaps and spontaneous singalong sessions.

The other popular social hub is the open-air Observatory Bar Cabin, which doubles as a lookout and perfect for karaokes.

Aside from wining and dining, passengers get to go on off-train excursions and participate in interesting activities like morning yoga, forest bathing, and sound healing in Taman Negara.

The passengers went on a cultural and heritage-filled exploration in Penang by ferry and on trishaw.

Topping the luxurious getaway, a visit to the Dior Spa experience provides another layer of indulgence and pampering that you can’t get anywhere else.

Food For Thought praised the E&O staff for their professionalism, warmth, and attentiveness to ensure the whole trip was a smooth and memorable journey.

The video inspired many to wish that they have a chance to board the train and embrace the slow travel experience.

Someone joked that they would have to use up their children’s inheritance to afford the once in a lifetime trip.

On the other hand, another user suggested taking the more affordable Jungle Train aka Jungle Railway. It has no bells and whistles like the E&O express but fulfills the slow travel criteria.

