These UNITAR Students Got FREE CARS Just For Studying There — No Joke!

How’s this for motivation to go to uni… Students at UNITAR Education Group just drove home brand new Perodua Axias… for FREE!

Yes. Free. FOC. Zero ringgit. No catch (except, well, you gotta be a UNITAR student lah 🧑‍🎓👩‍🎓).

As part of UNITAR’s Grand Giveaway campaign for its January 2025 intake, 13 lucky students were rewarded with a Perodua Axia 1.0L X each — plus a 1-year On The Road (OTR) package thrown in. That means road tax, insurance, all settled!

The Grand Giveaway Ceremony on Wednesday at UNITAR’s Main Campus in Kelana Jaya saw 12 winners selected from UNITAR campuses across Malaysia, and one chosen through UNITAR’s Student-Get-Student referral programme (so yes, even helping your friend sign up literally paid off).

According to UNITAR Education Group CEO, Datuk Puvan Balachandran, this was their way of saying thank you to students for trusting them with their education journey.

We strive to create a student experience that is meaningful, engaging and inspiring. This giveaway was our way of thanking our students for placing their trust in UNITAR and to celebrate their journey in higher education. UNITAR Education Group CEO Datuk Puvan Balachandran.

A new ride AND a degree? Not bad at all kan?!

