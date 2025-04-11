How Much?! RM1.4 Mil Bangsar Landed Home Draws Questions About Market Value

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Millennials and Gen Zs have a running joke that they can never afford a house judging by the way things are going. Both generations aren’t completely wrong either, as proven by this current local listing in Bangsar (pic left).

Based on the Facebook post, a small double-storey terrace house in Lorong Kurau off Jalan Bangsar is going on the market for a whopping RM1.4 million! Although the price is negotiable for serious buyers, many think it’s still too steep a price for that house size and design.

The house has a land area of 1,269 square feet (title floor plan is 21 x 60.5) with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The amenities nearby include UOA Bangsar, LRT Bangsar, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur. The property is also within walking distance to nearby shops and restaurants.

Unsurprisingly, the listing drew criticisms and curious questions. Many think the price was too much and doesn’t reflect the property’s true value due to the building’s age and size. They believe it’s better to spend the same amount of money on a larger, better designed and equipped home.

Screenshot of transacted value of another property down the road provided by the agent.

This led to the agent who posted the listing defending the asking price, saying it’s based on the current market value. The agent also attached a screenshot showing the renovated property down the same road was successfully sold for RM2.55 million.

On the flip side, some found no issues with it since the house is located in the prime Kuala Lumpur area.

A few mentioned it’s a good price for a landed home in Bangsar while another user said it’s the land price that drives up property value and price.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.