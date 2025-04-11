Glazed Lips Are In! Laneige’s New “Glaze Craze” Lip Serum Is Serving Donut Vibes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Laneige wants your lips to shine bright like a glazed donut with their new Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum — a lip gloss that gives you all the shine with the skincare benefits of a serum.

Made with a 95% skincare-based formula, it keeps lips hydrated and plump for up to 12 hours.

Plus, it’s packed with light-reflecting ingredients to give you that glassy, high-shine look.

And the best part? You can build up the colour depending on how bold you want to go.

There are 6 shades to choose from, each inspired by a delicious donut flavour:

Cinnamon Sugar

Maple Glaze

Peach Glaze

Raspberry Jam

Strawberry Sprinkles

Sugar Glaze

Before you ask… Yes, each one comes with a matching sweet scent. And the applicator is shaped like a mini donut — soft, cushiony, and glides smoothly over your lips.

No sticky mess here, just a perfectly glazed finish that’s easy to apply and feels good on the lips.

Where to get?

11 April — Exclusive launch at Sephora Malaysia

5 May — Laneige boutiques, selected retailers, official webstore, TikTok Shop, Lazada, Shopee & Zalora

Follow Laneige on socials if you wanna see more of this donut-gloss goodness.

