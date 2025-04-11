Glazed Lips Are In! Laneige’s New “Glaze Craze” Lip Serum Is Serving Donut Vibes
Made with a 95% skincare-based formula, it keeps lips hydrated and plump for up to 12 hours.
Laneige wants your lips to shine bright like a glazed donut with their new Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum — a lip gloss that gives you all the shine with the skincare benefits of a serum.
Plus, it’s packed with light-reflecting ingredients to give you that glassy, high-shine look.
And the best part? You can build up the colour depending on how bold you want to go.
There are 6 shades to choose from, each inspired by a delicious donut flavour:
- Cinnamon Sugar
- Maple Glaze
- Peach Glaze
- Raspberry Jam
- Strawberry Sprinkles
- Sugar Glaze
Before you ask… Yes, each one comes with a matching sweet scent. And the applicator is shaped like a mini donut — soft, cushiony, and glides smoothly over your lips.
No sticky mess here, just a perfectly glazed finish that’s easy to apply and feels good on the lips.
Where to get?
- 11 April — Exclusive launch at Sephora Malaysia
- 5 May — Laneige boutiques, selected retailers, official webstore, TikTok Shop, Lazada, Shopee & Zalora
Follow Laneige on socials if you wanna see more of this donut-gloss goodness.
