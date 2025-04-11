Acer’s New Swift 16 AI & Swift Lite 14 Laptops Are Here — And Yes, Got Freebies
OK, so Acer recently unveiled two new laptops — Swift 16 AI and Swift Lite 14 — built for people who want power, portability, and a little AI help along the way.
Swift 16 AI — Smarter, Longer Lasting
Packing Intel’s latest Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) chip, the Swift 16 AI promises power and smarts in a sleek aluminium body.
- Up to 20 hours battery life
- 16-inch WQXGA+ OLED display
- 1440p QHD webcam
- AI features: noise-cancelling calls, smart blur, auto screen lock, head-tracking cursor
Price: From RM5,699
Freebies (until 23 April):
- 256GB SanDisk DualDrive
Swift Lite 14 — Light, Easy, Ready To Go
This one’s for students, commuters, and digital nomads. Weighing just 999g, the Swift Lite 14 runs on Intel Core Ultra 7 or 5, with a flexible 180° hinge for sharing your screen anywhere.
- Up to 10 hours battery life
- Colour options: Light Silver & Nude Pink
Price: From RM3,799
Freebies (until 30 April):
- Wireless Bubble Mouse
Bonus: Extra Rewards
The Swift 16 AI and Swift Lite 14 will be available at Acer’s eStore, official stores on Shopee and Lazada, and authorized resellers nationwide.
On top of the freebies, Acer’s Greatest Rewards Campaign also lets buyers claim extra Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit redeemable, HERE.
- Swift 16 AI → RM100
- Swift Lite 14 → RM80
