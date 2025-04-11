Acer’s New Swift 16 AI & Swift Lite 14 Laptops Are Here — And Yes, Got Freebies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

OK, so Acer recently unveiled two new laptops — Swift 16 AI and Swift Lite 14 — built for people who want power, portability, and a little AI help along the way.

Swift 16 AI — Smarter, Longer Lasting

Packing Intel’s latest Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) chip, the Swift 16 AI promises power and smarts in a sleek aluminium body.

Up to 20 hours battery life

16-inch WQXGA+ OLED display

1440p QHD webcam

AI features: noise-cancelling calls, smart blur, auto screen lock, head-tracking cursor

Price: From RM5,699

Freebies (until 23 April):

256GB SanDisk DualDrive

Swift Lite 14 — Light, Easy, Ready To Go

This one’s for students, commuters, and digital nomads. Weighing just 999g, the Swift Lite 14 runs on Intel Core Ultra 7 or 5, with a flexible 180° hinge for sharing your screen anywhere.

Up to 10 hours battery life

Colour options: Light Silver & Nude Pink

Price: From RM3,799

Freebies (until 30 April):

Wireless Bubble Mouse

Bonus: Extra Rewards

The Swift 16 AI and Swift Lite 14 will be available at Acer’s eStore, official stores on Shopee and Lazada, and authorized resellers nationwide.

On top of the freebies, Acer’s Greatest Rewards Campaign also lets buyers claim extra Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit redeemable, HERE.

Swift 16 AI → RM100

Swift Lite 14 → RM80

