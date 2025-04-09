Samsung’s New Smart Ring Wants To Be Your Health Guardian Angel – And It’s Bringing Killer Deals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
Let’s cut to the chase: Samsung just launched its most intimate piece of tech yet in Malaysia—a smart ring that’s basically a tiny health detective on your finger.
The Galaxy Ring (RM2,099) isn’t just another gadget; it’s your 24/7 wellness buddy that actually looks like something you’d want to wear.
Here’s what’s hot: This titanium beauty tracks everything from your heartbeat to how well you sleep without looking like you’re wearing a mini-computer.
It’s waterproof enough to survive your sweatiest workout or most extended pool session (10 ATM), and – here’s the kicker – you only need to charge it once a week.
No more daily charging anxiety like with your smartwatch.
Half-Price Health Checks + Free Samsung Swag
But here’s where it gets really interesting for Malaysian readers: Samsung has teamed up with Sunway Medical Centre on a deal that should not be missed.
If you’re quick enough (we’re talking first 100 people), you can score selected health screenings at half price AND walk away with this new ring or a Galaxy Fit3 for free.
We’re talking about comprehensive health packages that usually cost between RM1,380 and RM3,180 but are slashed by 50%.
For the tech-savvy crowd who already rock Samsung’s latest phones (S or Z series), there’s an exclusive buying window starting Wednesday (April 9).
Just hit up the Samsung Members app for your golden ticket.
How To Get Your Hands On The Ring
You can also purchase the Samsung Galaxy Ring directly from the Samsung Malaysia website, which is available in various sizes.
Pop into any Samsung Experience Store to try their sizing kits (trust us, this beats guessing your size).
Once you’ve found your perfect fit and picked your favourite colour, head to the Samsung Members app to complete your purchase.
You can also buy the Galaxy Ring online through partner retailers like Big Apple Buddy, which offers a straightforward buying process.
Quick heads up: Your ring is custom-made just for you, so expect delivery within six weeks.
Good things come to those who wait, right?
