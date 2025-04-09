Samsung’s New Smart Ring Wants To Be Your Health Guardian Angel – And It’s Bringing Killer Deals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Let’s cut to the chase: Samsung just launched its most intimate piece of tech yet in Malaysia—a smart ring that’s basically a tiny health detective on your finger.

The Galaxy Ring (RM2,099) isn’t just another gadget; it’s your 24/7 wellness buddy that actually looks like something you’d want to wear.

Here’s what’s hot: This titanium beauty tracks everything from your heartbeat to how well you sleep without looking like you’re wearing a mini-computer.

It’s waterproof enough to survive your sweatiest workout or most extended pool session (10 ATM), and – here’s the kicker – you only need to charge it once a week.

No more daily charging anxiety like with your smartwatch.

Running low on juice? Pop your Galaxy Ring into its sleek charging case, or get fancy and power up from your Galaxy phone with Wireless PowerShare. Yep, your phone can charge your ring – welcome to the future! (Pix: Samsung)

Crack open your Galaxy Ring box and here’s what you’ll find: your shiny new smart ring (obviously!), a sleek charging case to keep it powered up, and a trusty data cable to keep everything connected. Samsung’s thought of everything – it’s ready to roll right out of the box. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Half-Price Health Checks + Free Samsung Swag

But here’s where it gets really interesting for Malaysian readers: Samsung has teamed up with Sunway Medical Centre on a deal that should not be missed.

If you’re quick enough (we’re talking first 100 people), you can score selected health screenings at half price AND walk away with this new ring or a Galaxy Fit3 for free.

Your health data flows smoothly between devices, your settings sync automatically, and Samsung Health keeps everything organized in one place. It’s like conducting an orchestra where every instrument (or, in this case, device) knows precisely when and how to play. Pretty clever, right? (Pix: Samsung)

Want to snap that perfect shot without awkward phone fumbling? The Galaxy Ring turns your fingers into a remote control for your camera! Just double-pinch with your thumb and the finger wearing the ring, and voilà – your phone’s camera springs into action. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Galaxy Ring integrates seamlessly with the Samsung Health ecosystem, ensuring all your vital health and wellness data is securely transferred and stored in Samsung Cloud through your personal account. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

We’re talking about comprehensive health packages that usually cost between RM1,380 and RM3,180 but are slashed by 50%.

For the tech-savvy crowd who already rock Samsung’s latest phones (S or Z series), there’s an exclusive buying window starting Wednesday (April 9).

Just hit up the Samsung Members app for your golden ticket.

Shower? Pool? Beach? No problem. Your Galaxy Ring can handle it all with its IP68 rating – meaning you can take it for a swim up to 1.5 meters deep for half an hour without breaking a sweat or, you know, breaking the ring. (Pix: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is equipped with three sophisticated sensors that work together to provide comprehensive health and activity tracking. The design cleverly incorporates these sensors in a way that reveals them as the ring twists and turns, showcasing Samsung’s attention to both functionality and aesthetic detail. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

How To Get Your Hands On The Ring

You can also purchase the Samsung Galaxy Ring directly from the Samsung Malaysia website, which is available in various sizes.

Pop into any Samsung Experience Store to try their sizing kits (trust us, this beats guessing your size).

Once you’ve found your perfect fit and picked your favourite colour, head to the Samsung Members app to complete your purchase.

Finding your perfect Galaxy Ring fit? Samsung’s got you covered with nine sizes that’ll make Goldilocks proud. From Size 5 to Size 14, there’s a just-right fit waiting for your finger – because comfort matters when you’re wearing your wellness tracker 24/7. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Think your Galaxy Watch is smart? Team it up with the Ring, and you’ve got a health-tracking powerhouse. This dynamic duo (Ring + Watch7 or Watch Ultra) works in perfect harmony to paint an even more precise picture of your wellness journey. (Pix: Samsung)

You can also buy the Galaxy Ring online through partner retailers like Big Apple Buddy, which offers a straightforward buying process.

Quick heads up: Your ring is custom-made just for you, so expect delivery within six weeks.

Good things come to those who wait, right?

