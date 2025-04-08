Weekend Shenanigans: From Night Nature Walks To Tango & Coffee

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The second week of April brings another round of fun activities and events, from learning how to roast coffees to learning the tango for the first time.

For those who love being outdoors, there’s a guided night walk at the Perdana Botanical Gardens and an interesting gel nature-inspired printing workshop.

Roasting Skills: Foundation | MAHSA Avenue | 9am-4pm

The Barista Experience Academy runs workshops and classes on weekdays and weekends for curious learners and coffee enjoyers. The Roasting Skills foundation class covers introduction to the basics, including cupping and tasting the beans. Participants get to take home their own roasted coffee beans and a certificate of completion. Please WhatsApp (link in IG bio) or DM the Academy for more details and for registration.

Straddle 2025 | 8-11 April | Five Arts Centre | Ticketed event

Straddle 2025 by Five Arts Centre connects dance artists from KL and Montreal through performances, sharing, and discussions that challenge our perception of body, space, and belonging. Remember to get your tickets from CloudJoi here.

Perdana in the Dark Night Walk | 11, 18 April | Perdana Botanical Garden | 8pm-9.30pm | RM35/pax

What happens to the amazing critters and wildlife once the sun goes down? Syu of Wild Saga will be leading a guided walk around Perdana Botanical Garden in the evening to explore nature’s night life in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. To register, scan the QR code in the post above. If the night walk isn’t for you, there are other guided walks as well.

Celebrate Arts @ Taman Tugu | 12 April | Taman Tugu Nursery Area | 8am-1pm | Free public event

If you want to flaunt your fabulous baju kurung and baju Melayu one more time, head over to Taman Tugu this weekend to stand the chance to win “Best Dressed.” You just need to turn up with your best traditional look.

Pasar Selambe | 11-13 April | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Get ready for a weekend of fun, food, and retail therapy at Pasar Selambe. The market features over 100 Malaysian brands and artisanships selling delicious eats, home and lifestyle goods, handmade crafts, handmade jewellery, and fashionable clothes. Adding on to the celebratory atmosphere is live singing and dance performances. There are also fun local games for kids to enjoy.

Bear Coaster Crotchet Class | 12-13 April | Orikami Craft Studio, GMBB | 11am-2pm, 3pm-6pm | RM60/pax

Instead of buying coasters, you can learn to crotchet a cute bear coaster. The class is open to adults and children and is beginner-friendly. To register, scan the QR code above or call/WhatsApp +019-8636361 for enquiries.

Nature Gel Printing Workshop | 13 April | Perdana Botanical Garden | 9.30am-12pm | RM80/pax, RM150/2 pax

Renowned illustrator Charis Loke will be sharing her process of using gel printing as the main medium of creating to design the local game Bansan. In this workshop, participants will use objects from the garden to create beautiful prints while exploring different textures. All materials will be provided. To register, scan the QR code in the post above.

Introduction to Tango | 13 April | El Piso Casa De Baile | 7-9pm | Free for trial class

This weekend, you can change up your workout routine by learning a new dance. The free Tango trial class is perfect for beginners wanting to dip their toes in the world of partner and social dancing. The trial class starts on 13 April at Jalan Medang Tanduk, Bangsar and registration can be made by filling the Google Form here. Please refer to the Instagram post for updates and more information.

Thai Makeup Class: Dinner Look | 19 April | 2pm-6pm | RM300/pax, RM500/2 pax

The Insecure Beauty is hosting a makeup class inspired by Thailand’s signature evening glam featuring dewy skin, soft glam eyes, and a flawless, long-lasting finish. The class is suitable for beginners and pros looking to level up their evening makeup look. Please send a WhatsApp message to +6014-6557971 for queries and registration.

