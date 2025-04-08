Vintage Items At Home, Perks Of Having Hoarder Parents

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever experienced living in a household with people who like to keep things that they no longer use just for sentimental value?

This is typically known as hoarding.

Hoarding disorder is an ongoing difficulty throwing away or parting with possessions because you believe that you need to save them.

You may feel sad or distressed at the thought of letting go of the items and will end up keeping and gradually gathering them in a huge amount if you have this disorder.

Going home to hoarder parents

You can feel stressed just by looking at the condition of a house that is full with unused things, imagine people who have to live with a hoarder family member.

Just like this lady on Tiktok shared about her experience going back to her hometown to her hoarder parents.

In the video shared by @getuglywithmeee, this user brought her viewers on a house tour to show what it’s like to be in a hoarder’s home.

Her parents like to keep things such as an old standing fan, plastic containers and jugs, polystyrene boxes, big luggage bags, books, clothes and many more.

It is believed that she went home to visit her parents for Hari Raya.

This user claimed that she tried to convince her parents countless times to throw away unused items before and even helped to tidy up the house a little by throwing some items secretly.

However, the situation went back to square one not too long after. In fact, she was scolded for throwing unused items earlier when her parents found out.

“It feels impossible to get rid of these things for them, maybe the result can be seen only after 20 years,” she said.

Take a look upstairs

Just when you thought that the home tour was over, this Tiktok user brought us upstairs to show the second floor of the house in another video.

She explained that the room upstairs used to be her brother’s but he is now studying overseas.

“This house’s condition is out of control since everyone left to further studies,” she added.

During the second floor tour, she found a machine that looked very heavy and had no clue how it ended up there.

Those kinds of heavy-duty machines seem to require a lot of manpower to move, especially since they need to be lifted to an upper floor.

After showing those, her camera pointed at a green door on the same floor and she brought her viewers to see it too.

Behind the green door, there were books, a rattan mat and plastic chairs, probably kept for future open houses.

There were also several unused mattresses all over the floor.

However, there were also vintage items like an old computer, a television, and an oil lamp that were labeled by years, probably the year they were bought. They were dated from 1960 to 1991.

Despite bringing everyone on a house tour, this Tiktok user made herself clear that she only intended to share her experience and hate comments are not welcomed.

