Guided By A Navigating App, Highway Users Stuck On A Remote Road

Every year, Malaysians look forward to celebrate Hari Raya with their loved ones after fasting for a month during Ramadan.

Therefore, the whole country is going on a road trip to their respective hometowns to meet and bond with family and friends that they haven’t seen in a long time.

Millions of vehicles hitting the road at the same time will definitely cause traffic jams as the volume of traffic exceeds the road’s capacity, leading to reduced speeds and delays.

Sometimes road users want to find alternative ways to avoid traffic congestions by using navigation apps but do not work as expected.

Navigation app gives narrow route

A road user shared a video through Tiktok showing that they were stuck in a traffic jam due to a navigation app guiding them into a small road in a village area surrounded by tall bushes and trees left and right.

At times, these navigation apps tend to give unnecessary alternative ways to avoid a slightly slow traffic just to save a few minutes.

Even so, the alternative routes will end up getting congested too because many other users will be directed to the same new routes.

The location of the route in question was believed to be in Jeli, Kelantan when the video owner was on their way home after celebrating Hari Raya in their hometown.

It can be seen in the video that the road the user was on is probably a two-way road with a single lane that can only accommodate one line of cars at a time.

This means that if a car was coming from the opposite direction, cars from the other way will have to move slightly to the side of the road to make room, which will cause congestion.

Fortunately, no cars were coming from the opposite direction in the video. However, the narrow road was jammed up due to the volume of the traffic.

The video owner addressed her concern in the caption stating that everyone would be stuck and unable to move in the traffic if a car in front were to break down.

While traffic jams are often unpredictable, being prepared can make the situation less stressful and more manageable. Here are some tips to prepare for it;

Plan your journey well

Planning your trip is very helpful to avoid getting stuck in traffic jams. Make sure you plan ahead such as avoiding driving during peak hours and rain.

You have to be aware of the road situation before beginning your trip by getting the latest information related to the road condition through radio or the highway official website so you can take alternative ways to avoid congestion.

Change medium of transportation

One of the reasons highways are congested is due to the increase of private vehicles.

You can avoid that by carpooling with other family members or friends. This way you can save some space on the road by maximizing every space in each vehicle.

Other than that, going for public transportation like buses or trains can also ease congestion while also being more environmentally friendly.

Ready for possible delays

Unexpected delays can happen even with the best planning, especially during the holiday season. A little preparation could help a lot when things don’t go as expected.

You can pack extra snacks and water in case you do get stuck in traffic. Having some essentials can freshen you up and make the wait more comfortable.

You should also check your vehicle to make sure it is in good condition. For example, check the tire pressure and battery level, and ensure your car’s lights are functioning.

