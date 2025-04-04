TRP
Is Sang Kancil Malaysian? One Indonesian Doesn’t Think So, Gets Schooled
Is Sang Kancil Malaysian? One Indonesian Doesn’t Think So, Gets Schooled

The Sang Kancil story is popular among Malaysian children but a man believes it’s solely an Indonesian story.

by
April 4, 2025

Most of us who went to school in Malaysia would be familiar with the local fable of Sang Kancil, a small mouse deer that bests every animal it meets with its intelligence, wit, and cunning.

The popular children’s story has been made into many adaptations. Most recently, it was made into an animated film. Dongeng Sang Kancil, which premiered on 26 December 2024 and is now showing on Netflix.

However, a Twitter user Ritchie (@ritchier2014) has an issue with the Sang Kancil animated film being labelled “Malaysian” on Netflix.

He claimed that the Sang Kancil story originated in Indonesia, adding that the story was written in 1822 and titled Serat Kancil Amongsastra.

He further claimed that Indonesia is losing its culture, identity, and roots. Ritchie claimed the Malaysian animation industry is growing better than Indonesia, and he wasn’t too happy about that either.

He provided some solutions such as giving Indonesian animation studios incentives and funds, strengthening the country’s traditional copyright laws, collaborating with Indonesian talents that have made it to Hollywood, and including local stories in the school curriculum.

However, his most audacious request was asking Netflix to correct the movie genre label from Malaysia to Indonesia.

Take a day off, Ritchie

Netizens didn’t seem to buy into the same rhetoric and chastised Ritchie for claiming such things.

They explained that Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand share similar roots and cultures. Some shared cultures include batik, kebaya, local fables, and horror stories.

Some advised Ritchie to focus on more pressing issues than fanning the flames on something minor like this.

According to the British Library, the story of Sang Kancil (the Malay mousedeer) was an oral tale but there is a written epic in Malay, titled the Hikayat Pelanduk Jenaka (Tale of the Wily Mousedeer) dating from the 15th or 16th century.

There are three Malay manuscripts of the Hikayat Pelanduk Jenaka in the British Library digital archives, all originating from Penang or Kedah around 1805.

