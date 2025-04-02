Stretch The Holidays: Fun Weekend Happenings & Activities Around The City

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, you can still enjoy eating Raya kuih and meet up with friends to continue the celebrations at interesting events around the city.

Get the gang together and visit the art galleries, hit up the Raya markets, try new workout sessions, and dance late into the night.

Bossa Nova Night | 4 & 5 April | Fishee Coffee Bar, Bkt Jalil | 9pm-11pm | Free public event

Treat yourself to a relaxed dinner and a show at Fishee Coffee Bar’s Bossa Nova Night. Entrance is free and no minimum spending is needed. However, you do need to reserve your spot for dine-ins by contacting them over WhatsApp at +60143966883. Walk-ins are also welcomed but seating will be subject to availability.

Raya D’Bandar | 4-6 April | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The public holidays may be over but the celebration continues at Raya D’Bandar market. You can still munch on delicious kuih Raya, show off your best Raya OOTDs, meet up with friends, and more.

Piece of the World exhibit | REXKL | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Piece of the World is a visual journey by journalist and photographer Orlane Deniel. She captured stunning moments and beautiful landscapes during her travel across the globe, from Portugal to Vietnam while passing through Norway. As you wander on each floor of REXKL, try seeking ten of her photographs that have been hidden and waiting to be discovered.

ROJAK | Until 27 April | ZHAN Art Space | 10am-5pm | Free public event

ROJAK is an exhibition by Australian artist Nigel Sense with soundscape cues provided by Malaysian artist Jean Tong. The cross-cultural artistic exploration is a culmination of conversations between an Australian artist living in Malaysia and a Malaysian artist living in Australia. The exhibition features acrylic paintings exploring the theme of travel, especially the thrill of embracing the unfamiliar derived from travelling and the joy found in it. If you’re looking to purchase art to liven up your home, do check out this exhibition.

Try Paddleball | 4-6 April | PadelKu | Require court booking

After trying pickleball, you can try playing paddle ball or padel to change up your usual workout routine. Both sports are similar so it shouldn’t be too difficult to get accustomed to it. PadelKu has three locations: Berjaya Times Square, Space U8, and Taman Megah, PJ. Remember to book classes or court at PadelKu’s official website here.

If you think you’re ready, you can sign up for the PadelKu Megah Cup happening on 12 April here.

Yoga in the Park | 5 April | Taman Tugu | 7.30am-8.30am | RM30/session

Come get a good stretch by doing yoga in Taman Tugu. Certified instructor Jocelyn (@jogalism on IG) will be guiding participants in the beginner-friendly vinyasa yoga session while being surrounded by nature. Participants just need to pack along their yoga mats to join. The fee proceeds will be channelled to the park’s conservation and preservation efforts so the session is good for you and the environment! Remember to scan to QR code above to register or fill up the Google Form here.

Brighter Daze | 5 April | Over & Above KL | 4pm-10pm | Ticketed event

After a good yoga stretch, you’re all set and warmed up to party at Brighter Daze until late. The party starts at 4pm with house music from the 1980s to 2000s. It’s music from the golden age of dancefloor culture so get ready to groove.

Chef Mimi’s Malaysian Heritage Cooking | 18 April | Kona Studio, SS2 | 9am-1pm, 1.30pm-6pm

Chef Mimi Liew will be guiding participants in two sessions. During the Malaysia Heritage Cooking session, participants will be learning how to cook rendang chicken, nasi lemak, sambal, and puteri ayu. The afternoon session from 1.30pm to 6pm covers authentic Indian cuisine where participants learn to make tandoori chicken, naan, medu vada, and pudina chutney. To reserve your spot, contact +6016-5367722 or drop Kona Studio an Instagram DM.

3-Coloured Dango Workshop | 27 April | Publika | 3pm-4.30pm | RM60/pax

Shiratoya Café and Gan Nen Do restaurant in Publika, the latter known for its juwari soba, are holding a dango-making workshop to welcome the spring season. The session includes a fun quiz competition with exciting prizes to be won. The fee is RM60 per person. As for the group discount, it’s RM50 per person for groups of four or more.

Remember to reserve your spot by filling out the Google Form here.

