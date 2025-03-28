Gen Z M’sians Are Burnt Out, Boomers Still Think They Are Just Lazy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Gen Z Malaysians are running on empty, but instead of help, they’re getting lectures. “Kids these days don’t know real hardship.” “Just work harder, we had it worse.” Sound familiar? If you’re a young adult in Malaysia, you’ve probably heard it before. But the numbers tell a different story.

A 2024 report found that 64% of Malaysian Gen Z employees reported burnout—almost matching Millennials at 69%.

The idea that burnout is just a Gen Z “weakness” doesn’t hold up. Instead, the reality is that the pressures Gen Z faces today are vastly different from those older generations experienced.

Why Is Gen Z Malaysia Hitting Burnout So Early?

Workplaces Have Changed, But Expectations Haven’t

Gen Z isn’t just dealing with a normal 9-to-5. Workplaces now expect constant upskilling, flexibility, and a ‘go the extra mile’ attitude, all while wages struggle to keep up with inflation. The “just work hard and you’ll succeed” mindset doesn’t fit anymore when job security feels like a luxury.

To make it worse, 61% of Malaysian Gen Z employees have reported workplace microaggressions or harassment in the past year. So not only are they overworked, they’re also dealing with a work culture that doesn’t always support them.

Financial Anxiety Is Through the Roof

Older generations bought houses, raised families, and still had money left over. Today’s Gen Z? Struggling to afford rent.

A 2023 survey found that 71% of Malaysian Gen Zs are anxious about climate change and how it affects their financial future. When you’re worried about whether you’ll even be able to afford a decent life, burnout isn’t far behind.

And before anyone says, “Just save more money,” let’s not forget that Malaysia’s median salary in 2023 was RM2,424. Try saving for a house on that.

Social Media As The Double-Edged Sword

Social media is a 24/7 highlight reel of everyone else succeeding while you’re struggling. It’s also a space where 40% of Malaysian Gen Zs reported feeling loneliness and inadequacy.

Older generations had their stress, sure. But they didn’t have to wake up to a flood of content making them feel like they’re falling behind every single day.

What Needs to Change?

Burnout isn’t just a Gen Z problem, but a more systemic issue that needs real solutions.

Employers need to stop glamorising overwork and start prioritising work-life balance.

Financial education must be improved—not just “save more” but real strategies to cope with modern economic challenges.

Mental health resources should be accessible without stigma, especially for young professionals.

Gen Z Malaysians aren’t asking for an easy life. They just want the same stability and opportunities that older generations had. And if that’s “entitled,” maybe it’s time to rethink what we expect from young people today.

What do you think? Is Gen Z too soft, or is the world just harder to survive in now?

