Hari Raya Do’s & Don’ts To Keep Everyone Safe & Happy During The Holidays

As the festive season of Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaches, gatherings often extend beyond immediate family to include extended family members and close family friends.

To ensure that everyone has a joyful and memorable Raya celebration, it’s helpful to consider some essential do’s and don’ts for families. By following these guidelines, you can create a harmonious and enjoyable time together during the holidays for all your loved ones.

1. Remember to bring some medications/first aid

When it comes to travels, it’s always safer to have some immediate first aid or medications with you. This can be helpful in situations when it’s hard to find clinics late at night.

Some items to have in your first aid bag are paracetamol for fevers and aches, syringes to handle liquids, plasters for small wounds, charcoal pills for food poisoning, Vicks for coughs or blocked nose, Pil Chi Kit Teck Aun for bloating/gas/indigestion, and oral rehydration salts (ORS) for diarrhoea aftercare.

2. It’s ok to take frequent rest stops during the journey home

Most of us will be driving at ungodly hours hoping to bypass heavy traffic. No matter what time you decide to start your journey, it’s ok to stop by as many rest stops along the way whenever you feel tired or sleepy. Biar lambat, asalkan selamat.

3. Don’t bring sick kids to house visitations

The number of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases is on the rise currently so parents are advised not to bring children who are unwell while doing home visits. HFMD is easily contagious, resulting in symptoms like rash lesions on hands, wrists, feet, and sores inside the mouth. This can be accompanied by fever, headache, and a runny nose.

4. Don’t kiss other people’s baby

Babies are adorably cute and you might want to cuddle and kiss them ALL THE TIME. However, a baby’s immune system isn’t fully developed yet and kissing them may pass on viruses that can harm their tiny bodies. Babies are susceptible to infections from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), B streptococci (GBS) which can cause sepsis and pneumonia, E coli, and more.

5. Don’t harass house pets

Family reunions can be a nightmare for some house pets. Just like mothers, pets can feel over-touched or touched out. A rule of thumb: if you’re visiting a house with cats, make sure your children do not aggravate the true homeowners. The claws and teeth might come out. Ask permission if you want to pet them. XD

6. Watch kids in swimming pools or bathtubs

Since it’s the holidays, some families might plan to spend time at the waterpark or fill up the inflatable pool at home to keep the children occupied. Young children can drown in as little as 5cm (2 inches) of water so remember to keep an eye on them when they’re playing in water, even during bath times. Remember: drowning is quick and silent, not loud like in movies. This is not to scare everyone but to remind people to be mindful of the risks.

7. Stop your kids before they ruin anything

If your child is misbehaving, don’t just watch them wreak havoc and disturb everyone’s peace. If you spot them kicking over vases, climbing all over the sofa in the living room, or running wild in restaurants, please stop them and privately have a word with them about their behaviour.

8. Be respectful of everyone’s sleep time

Yes, fireworks can be fun and a delightful family bonding activity but remember to stop lighting them by 9pm or 10pm. You can continue playing with the fireworks another night.

9. Don’t drink and drive

Everyone is in holiday mode during Raya and for those not celebrating, they might hang out with friends over drinks and/or extra dextra . It needs to be said time and again, do not drink and drive. Do not drive under the influence. Take the e-hailing ride home if you’re inebriated. You don’t want another person’s death on your hands.

In summary, planning ahead and being mindful of others can help ensure everyone’s holidays are safe and joyful.

