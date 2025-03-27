Beckham Brings The Bass: Premium Audio Brands Drop Raya-Ready Deals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Premium audio giants Sonos and Bowers & Wilkins are turning up the volume with some serious gear drops, perfectly timed for Malaysia’s biggest celebration season.

The timing couldn’t be better – just as Malaysians are prepping their homes for the Raya open house marathon.

The headline grabber?

Sonos has entered the headphone game with its Ace model, and it’s not just another pair of cans.

Think of it as their greatest hits album in headphone form – signature Sonos sound, spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, and enough battery life (30 hours) to last through your entire Raya visiting route.

When style meets sound, you get Sonos Ace headphones. Built for those who appreciate sharp design and premium audio, our headphones are crafted for comfort and the perfect accessory to complete any head-to-toe OOTD. Whether you're heading to a meeting or hitting the streets,… pic.twitter.com/6RjEKNBFhb — Sonos (@Sonos) February 11, 2025

Beckham Bends into Audio: B&W’s Power Play

But the real showstopper might be the Arc Ultra, Sonos’ beefiest soundbar yet.

Packed with their new Sound Motion™ tech, it’s like a concert hall squeezed into a sleek bar, making your living room feel like Cinema GSC’s bougie cousin.

Meanwhile, Bowers & Wilkins, fresh from signing David Beckham as their newest face, is bringing their A-game too.

Their Pi8 earbuds are what you’d get if a British audio engineer obsessed over every microscopic detail – which, knowing B&W, is precisely what happened.

Speaking of Beckham, the audio maestros are running a pretty sweet contest where one lucky fan could score a vintage Beckham jersey.

No, you won’t bend it like Beckham, but you might get to frame it like one.

READ MORE: Bowers & Wilkins Pi8: The Crown Jewel Of True Wireless Luxury

Sound Investment: High-End Audio Deals Hit Lazada

The deals are also dropping on Lazada from 25 March to 1 April, with some serious discounts that’ll make your wallet hurt less.

And if you’re the type who needs to see (and hear) it to believe it, the Sonos Concept Store at The Starhill in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur is waiting with your name on it.

For the audiophiles keeping score, here’s the real kicker: some of these deals are pushing up to 30% off.

Not bad for gear that usually makes your credit card weep.

Bottom line? If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home audio game before the Raya crowds roll in, this might be your jam.

Don’t blame us if your guests refuse to leave after hearing how good your playlist sounds.

READ MORE: Lazada Malaysia Launches 13th Birthday Sale With Digital Vault, RM27 Deals

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.