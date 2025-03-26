Wind Down This Weekend: Here’s What’s Happening Before The Raya Rush

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The weekend brings a variety of relaxed and chill activities before the Hari Raya rush.

From a movie screening and pub quizzes to art galleries, it’s an opportunity to catch your breath before going all out for the festivities.

You might even be able to squeeze in a classic photo shoot with the fam!

Lokal Raya Market | Until 30 March | Semua House | 12pm-12am | Free public event

It’s the last chance to get all your Raya essentials this weekend at Lokal Raya Market. Guests get to browse the goods from over 40 local vendors and take part in fun activities and workshops.

I See, I See Exhibition | Until 13 April | The Backroom KL | 12pm-6pm | Free public event

I See, I See is a solo exhibition by CC Kua at the Backroom KL in the Zhongshan Building. The exhibition features a blend of works on paper and canvas, expressing Kua’s familiar dry humour that has endeared the artist to audiences over the years.

ROJAK | Until 27 April | ZHAN Art Space | 10am-5pm | Free public event

ROJAK is an exhibition by Australian artist Nigel Sense with soundscape cues provided by Malaysian artist Jean Tong. The cross-cultural artistic exploration is a culmination of conversations between an Australian artist living in Malaysia and a Malaysian artist living in Australia. The exhibition features acrylic paintings exploring the theme of travel, especially the thrill of embracing the unfamiliar derived from travelling and the joy found in it. Art enthusiasts can look forward to purchasing his artworks.

Movie Screening: Frida | 26 March | Cryroom | 8pm onwards | Min RM10/pax

Cryroom’s Couch Potato Movie Night is showing the film Frida starring Salma Hayek as the titular character. The movie is a biographical film about the Mexican surrealist artist Frida Kahlo and her tempestuous relationship with her husband and mentor, Diego Rivera (played by Alfred Molina). Remember to book you seat by filling the Google form here.

A Night of Love | 26 March | Jaotim | 8.30pm onwards | RM80

Kingsley Chen, Ray Danial, and Harith Muzzammil will be serenading guests with songs by Ed Sheeran and Coldplay. To reserve your spot, head over to Jaotim’s official website here.

Pub Quiz | 27 March | Hangover, 3 Two Square, PJ | 8pm-10pm

Test your knowledge in a pub quiz at Hangover Bar, and you might win bottles to fuel your brainpower. To book your space, call +60126232452.

Bossa Nova Night | 28-29 March | Fishee Coffee Bar, Bkt Jalil | 9pm-11pm | Free public event

Treat yourself to a relaxed dinner and a show at Fishee Coffee Bar’s Bossa Nova Night. Entrance is free and no minimum spending is needed. However, you do need to reserve your spot for dine-ins by contacting them over WhatsApp at +60143966883. Walk-ins are also welcomed but seating will be subject to availability.

Hari Raya Instant Portraits Session | 29-30 March | GMBB | 11am-6pm | RM90/180 for a sesh

Kanta Studio is offering Hari Raya portrait photo sessions until 30 March. The photos will be taken in traditional black and white hand-printed while colours can be added via the traditional method of hand tinting. Remember to fill out the booking form by scanning the QR code in the Instagram post above or visit Kanta Studio’s website here.

Malay Traditional Dance | Starting 12 April | ASK Dance Company | 11am-12.30pm

ASK Dance Company in Ampang is holding a beginner-friendly class on the classical Malay dance called Terinai. Classes will be held every Saturday for over 10 sessions. For more information about the classes and fees, please contact Kalai at +6012-5900488.

Cardcaptor Sakura: Enchanted Museum | 12 April-11 June | Fahrenheit88 | 10am-10pm | Ticketed event

Relive your childhood days at Cardcaptor Sakura Exhibition –The Enchanted Museum that’s held at INCUBASE Arena in Fahrenheit88! The exhibition offers a nostalgic journey by taking guests through three curated rooms: the Flower Room, the Giant Kero-chan room, and the Maze of Original Drawings. Each guest will receive a special original clear card crafted by CLAMP as an admission gift to commemorate their visit. There’ll also be exclusive merchandise available at the event. You can get your tickets from INCUTix, Ticket2U, or Klook.

