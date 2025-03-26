How 100 Kids Became The Secret Ingredient In A Feast Of Kindness

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ramadan is a time of reflection, community, and giving back. And this year, Lotus’s Malaysia took that spirit to heart with their fourth annual #KitakanJiran Ramadan Cookout.

The event, held at Lotus’s Kajang, was more than just your average cookout—it was a celebration of generosity, kindness, and spreading Senyuman Paling Bernilai (The Most Valuable Smile) to those who needed it most.

More Than a Meal

In collaboration with the Food Aid Foundation, Lotus’s brought together over 80 dedicated volunteers to prepare iftar meals for 600 people in the Kajang community.

The menu featured comforting dishes like ayam masak merah, sayur campur, and scrambled eggs, all prepared with fresh ingredients and a whole lot of heart.

But what made the event even more meaningful was the presence of 100 teens, tweens, and toddlers from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumah Pusat Pengasih Warga Prihatin and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ehsan Ash-Shakur.

While the volunteers were hard at work cooking up delicious meals, the kids were busy creating their own kind of magic, enjoying games, crafts, and unforgettable moments with beloved animated characters Omar & Hana, as well as shopping for Hari Raya shoes.

Their infectious smiles filled the space, turning the day into an unforgettable celebration.

A Recipe for Smiles

Beyond the kitchen, Lotus’s brand partners made the day even more special. Companies like Adabi, Coca-Cola, F&N, Mondelēz (Cadbury), Tropicana, Unilever, and Nestlé (Maggi) also contributed essential groceries, drinks, and treats especially for the event.

Meanwhile, mall tenants such as Kings Confectionery, Bata Primavera, and Playland added extra joy with gifts, vouchers, and arcade tokens.

Each child left not just with full tummies but also with a bundle of memories and thoughtful gifts—including RM50 Lotus’s vouchers, RM150 discount vouchers from Bata, exclusive Omar & Hana merchandise, and, most importantly, a sense of belonging.

A Month of Giving

The #KitakanJiran Ramadan Cookout is just one part of Lotus’s broader Ramadan efforts. A month-long donation drive, in collaboration with their trusted brand partners, provided RM250,000 worth of food and essentials to 16,000 individuals at 40 mosques across Peninsular Malaysia.

And to make the festive season even more special, Lotus’s introduced the Senyuman Paling Bernilai Ramadan-Raya 2025 campaign.

This campaign features up to 50% discounts on 4,500 items, exciting Raya World events across 32 stores, affordable RAHMAH apparel priced between RM35 and RM89 available at 53 stores, and prizes worth over RM1 million through the Tap-Tap Ketupat Game and the My Debit Syiokkk Raya Campaign.

Adding to the excitement, Omar & Hana will also be stopping by Lotus’s Kajang from 20–30 March for meet & greets, games, crafts, and colouring fun to keep the festive vibes alive!

Moments That Matter

“Giving back to society and carving smiles to those in need is at the heart of our Ramadan initiatives,” shared Azliza Azmel, Corporate Services Executive Director of Lotus’s Malaysia.



She adds that seeing colleagues and brand partners unite to spread kindness and support during this meaningful time makes it all the more rewarding.

“Senyuman Paling Bernilai is something we wanted people to take home with them. The children’s happiness reminds us that the most valuable thing we can give is a moment of pure joy.” — Lotus’s Malaysia Corporate Services Executive Director Azliza Azmel.

Meanwhile, Afraz Said, General Manager of Food Aid Foundation, echoed the sentiment, stating, “This is our fourth year collaborating with Lotus’s, and we are proud to be part of an effort that truly makes a difference.”

For the children, the event left a lasting impression. “We made keychains, played games, and even got new shoes for Raya!” shared 18-year-old Mohd Adam Abdullah.

Another young participant, Akhil Leris Mohd Alif, 13, added, “I’m so grateful for this opportunity to learn and experience something new.”

The #KitakanJiran Ramadan Cookout wasn’t just about feeding the hungry—it was about fostering connections, creating moments of happiness, and reminding everyone that kindness is a gift best shared.

For more details on Lotus’s Malaysia’s ongoing Ramadan-Raya campaign, visit their official Facebook.

