Jom Experience A Fun-Filled Raya At Resorts World Genting!

Plan a relaxed and vibrant getaway for the whole family’s enjoyment at Malaysia’s premier integrated resort, Resorts World Genting (RWG) from now till 20 April 2025! The enchanting entertainment hub above the clouds is ushering Eid festivities with splendorous décor, engaging performances and a plethora of promotions to make it ultra memorable! Jom Raya at the peak!

Celebrating Malay artistry with batik-inspired décor

Drawing inspiration from the wondrous beauty and uniqueness of batik, the resort’s iconic Kimhua Atrium is sumptuously captivating with over-hanging, intricately designed lamps and fairy lights-enveloped crescents. Effusive, colourful blooms, butterflies, traditional kites and super-sized hibiscuses imprinted with batik fringe a stunning batik arch. Flanking the stage are six Instagrammable photo booths depicting Malay culture and tradition.

Cherubic mascots in Raya garb

Meet our adorable Genting’s Highland Heroes in Raya wear and be entertained by their antics at Kimhua Atrium from 2:30-3:00pm and 4:30pm-5:00pm; as well as at Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park from 3:30pm-4:00pm and 5:30pm-6:00pm from now till 20 April.

Ethnic dances

There are also cultural dance performances to enjoy! Feast your eyes on our bevy of talented dancers as they sway to Traditional Raya Dance performances at regular intervals from 12 noon till 9pm daily at Kimhua Atrium from 29 March till 13 April. The Raya Dance performances are currently happening at Skytropolis from 4pm till 4:13pm daily until 20 April. Additionally, Raya Mana Dancers in batik costumes will be showcased at Kimhua Atrium at 6pm daily until 20 April.

Sand art and batik painting

Indulge your creative urge and produce captivating batik artwork! Head over to our batik painting and sand art nook to explore colours and creativity as a family. These free-for-public activities are available from 10am till 10pm daily at Kimhua Atrium.

Game of “Catch The Ketupat”!

Shopaholics can spend and redeem exclusive prizes with a game of Catch The Ketupat at SkyAvenue Mall! The more you spend, the higher the chances of winning exclusive prizes such as cash/discount vouchers, limited edition Raya plates and candles, batik notebooks and lanyards, RWG Diamond Jubilee sets and more! To participate, simply present proof of RM300 spend for Genting Rewards Cards (GRC) members or RM350 spend for non-members in two receipts at the mall’s Information Counter at Level 1, Zouk Atrium. Each participant is entitled to two tries to secure a gift. Terms and conditions apply.

Fuuhhh! Staycation

To round up the delightful Eid promotions, the rainforest-enveloped Resorts World Awana is offering from now till 31 March, its Superior Deluxe Room from RM202 for stays from 1 April till 30 June. Super Deluxe Sixers featuring 2 Queen beds and two Super Single bunk beds at the property can be locked in at RM342nett for GRC members and RM380nett for non-members.

Alternatively, book early at the eclectic Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park hotel and save up to 70% on rooms!

For more on accommodation and the latest promotions at the resort, please visit rwgenting.com.

