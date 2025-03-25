Expectation Vs Reality: When Dad’s COD Egg Tray Delivers Laughter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Online shopping has transformed from a convenience into a necessity, changing how people buy things from groceries to other basic needs.

The shift to online shopping accelerated when the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced people to depend on online shopping due to the many movement control orders that made staying home mandated by law.

Despite the end of the pandemic, online shopping continues to be people’s choice because of the convenience in getting basically anything.

However, there are also disadvantages in online shopping, one of them being products do not arrive or perform in the same condition as advertised.

Pakcik receives defective product

The other day, a video from Tiktok caught the internet’s attention when an elderly man received a product that he bought online, which was a sliding egg rack.

However, the man was met with disappointment after the sliding egg rack did not function as advertised.

In the video, the elderly man was reviewing the product while his daughter recording him.

It can be seen that the man tried putting eggs on the rack multiple times but it did not arrange the eggs as in the product description.

@syzwnashrm Aiyoyoo another COD purchase by Ayah 😂 papepun thank you yah belikan tempat utk telur golek-golek 🤣 ♬ Funny lazy donkey (hilarious song)(937200) – LEOPARD

Initially, the pakcik was attracted to the egg rack because it was supposed to dispense the eggs one after another.

It may be a production defect because another Tiktok user had posted a video of him using the same egg rack and it worked perfectly.

Looking at the comment section, most of the netizens joked by thanking the elderly man for buying and reviewing the product, as it saved them from taking the risk of suffering the same fate.

Some of them thought that the elderly man and his daughter’s behavior while reviewing the product were cute.

