OPPO, UNESCO & AEON Team Up For Raya – Here’s How They’re Changing Lives Across Malaysia!

This Raya, OPPO Malaysia is dialling up the spirit of togetherness and giving! Partnering with the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU), along with AEON and local celebrities, OPPO is stepping up to support orphanages and underprivileged children nationwide.

Because what’s Raya without a little gotong-royong and big hearts, right?

Raya with a Purpose: #MakeYourMoment CSR Campaign

(OPPO Malaysia)

As part of OPPO’s #MakeYourMoment campaign, the brand is taking the month of Ramadan as the perfect time to give back. OPPO Malaysia is donating 100 OPPO Pad Neo tablets coupled with AEON’s contribution of essential supplies to selected orphanages across the country.

These gifts are more than just devices and daily needs – they are tools to unlock new skills, spark creativity, and connect these children to a bigger, brighter world. After all, every child deserves the chance to dream big and learn more.

This initiative is all about teamwork between the public and private sectors, coming together to uplift vulnerable communities by creating more inclusive and supportive learning spaces – all in the spirit of ensuring quality education for every child, as championed by the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4: Quality Education.

The Power of Sharing: #MakeYourMoment UGC

(OPPO Malaysia/Facebook)

To kick things off, celebrity sweethearts Janna Nick and Dini Schatzmann along with renowned influencer and actress Sharifah Rose will be capturing meaningful, behind-the-scenes moments from the donation event – giving us all the feels and inspiring Malaysians to join in.

Through the #MakeYourMoment campaign, OPPO is encouraging everyone to share their own acts of kindness on social media. Who knows? Your good deed might just inspire someone else to spread the love, too!

Make Your Moment – In Stores!

(OPPO Malaysia)

Want to get involved? Pop by participating OPPO stores and drop your donations into one of the Make Your Moment charity boxes (yes, there’s one waiting for you!). These contributions will go straight to helping orphaned children celebrate Raya with joy and dignity.

Here’s your chance to add a little extra Raya magic – every contribution helps brighten a child’s celebration. Let’s make this season about sharing and spreading joy!

Charity boxes can be found at selected stores including IOI City Mall, Pavilion KL, Setia City Mall, Vivacity Megamall, Queensbay Mall, and more!

From OPPO Malaysia, with Love

(OPPO Malaysia)

“At OPPO, we believe technology has the power to create positive change,” said Monica Chin, Marketing Director of OPPO Malaysia.

Through this campaign, we aim to equip orphaned children with digital literacy and open doors for them to explore, learn, and express themselves. We invite all Malaysians to join us this Raya and help these children create precious moments they’ll cherish forever. Monica Chin.

Stay Tuned!

Keep an eye out for the heartwarming #MakeYourMoment campaign video soon to drop on OPPO’s official platforms. Until then, let’s make this Raya season meaningful – for ourselves, and for the children who deserve a brighter tomorrow.

