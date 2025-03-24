LEGO’s Red Bull F1 Set Is Pure Racing Magic In Brick Form
The build demonstrates how LEGO’s technical masterpiece transforms from a daunting box of parts into a 64cm marvel of working features.
LEGO just dropped their latest Technic masterpiece, and it’s got us grinning like we just won the pole position.
LEGO’s Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 (42206) is part of LEGO’s 2025 F1 series, continuing LEGO’s partnership with Formula 1, which began in 1990 with their Technic line launching a Formula 1-esque vehicle.
Building the set isn’t a sprint – it’s a full-on endurance race that had our team questioning our life choices, celebrating tiny victories, and ultimately creating something spectacular.
At 64cm long and 1,361 pieces, this dark blue beast demands respect and serious shelf space.
Armed with the LEGO Builder app and multiple sets of eager hands, we dove into an eight-hour marathon build session.
The RM999.90 price tag might raise eyebrows, but it delivers solid entertainment value through team-building hours, epic problem-solving, and genuine laughs.
Like any good F1 race, this build taught us about strategy, patience, and the importance of a strong pit crew.
Building Dreams
Our pit crew approach turned out to be crucial – one person manning the instructions, another sorting pieces, and a designated “master builder” handling the complex assemblies.
The LEGO Builder app became our race engineer, guiding us through the traditional 2D instructions, which, while not as fancy as 3D viewing, still kept our build on track through those tricky suspension angles.
Three hours in, we discovered we’d mounted part of the front suspension backwards – cue the collective groan and careful backtracking.
The build was punctuated by countless “where’s that piece?” moments, followed by floor searches and sorting through piles, only to be reminded that LEGO’s quality control never fails – it’s always us either overlooking it in plain sight or finding it later under the table.
The chassis rebuild, though frustrating, taught us more about the car’s engineering than getting it right the first time would have.
Like they say in F1, sometimes you need to box for repairs.
Tech That Pops
The real magic moments came in waves as this F1 masterpiece took shape before our eyes.
Watching the dark blue bodywork wrap around the skeleton-like chassis felt like revealing a race car from under a cover.
At the same time, the V6 engine assembly (our second attempt) triggered automatic high-fives.
The working features—bouncy suspension, smooth steering, adjustable rear wing, and sweet engine movement—make the effort worthwhile.
Even our wrong turns couldn’t dampen the satisfaction of seeing each system come alive.
The Final Stretch
After seven exhausting hours of building, the sticker application became our final boss battle.
With steady hands in short supply, we tackled the sponsor decals like a team pushing through the last laps.
That moment when the final sticker went on felt better than a podium finish.
Whether you’re tackling this solo or making it a team event like we did, the Red Bull RB20 build is an experience worth gearing up for.
Pack snacks, charge your devices for the Builder app, and clear your schedule – this isn’t just a build; it’s an adventure in brick form.
And if you’re eyeing that Ferrari SF-24 sitting in the pit lane? Well, at least now you know what you’re in for.
LEGO’s Triple-Tier F1 Experience: From City to Technic
After completing the rewarding and intricate build of the Technic Red Bull RB20, with its sophisticated 18-gear kinetic system, the striking contrast between this highly detailed model and the more playful LEGO City F1 Grid set creates a fascinating display of F1 across different LEGO themes.
The addition of the Speed Champions McLaren MCL38 (77251) brings yet another scale and style to the presentation.
While the RB20 showcases complex engineering with its clever building techniques and authentic racing features, the City F1 Grid set with VCARB & Sauber cars offers a more accessible, kid-friendly interpretation of F1 racing, complete with an illuminated starting gantry.
The McLaren MCL38, priced at RM129, sits between these sets in detail, featuring impressive edge-to-edge printing and authentic racing aesthetics.
The price and complexity differences between the sets reflect their different target audiences, from the entry-level City F1 Grid set to the premium Technic model, which is designed for a more sophisticated building experience that fans will want to savour.
Together, these three distinct interpretations of Formula 1 cars represent LEGO’s comprehensive approach to the sport, creating an engaging photo opportunity that showcases both the RB20’s ultimate display piece qualities and the smaller sets’ accessibility.
Want to Share Your F1 LEGO Journey?
Got kids and LEGO bricks lying around? Here’s your chance to turn that F1 obsession into some serious swag.
LEGO Malaysia and GOODSTUPH are organizing the “LEGO Favourite F1 Memory” social media contest in a nationwide social media throwdown from 17 March until 13 April.
The challenge? Recreate your favourite 2024 F1 memory – brick by colourful LEGO brick, either as a video with commentary or through photos with your story.
Share your creation with #LEGOMYF1Memory, and you could win a spectacular prize of 10 LEGO® Speed Champions playsets! Ready to race into creativity?
Check out the full details and terms and who knows – your family’s F1 moment might be the winning ticket!
