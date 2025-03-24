LEGO’s Red Bull F1 Set Is Pure Racing Magic In Brick Form

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

LEGO just dropped their latest Technic masterpiece, and it’s got us grinning like we just won the pole position.

LEGO’s Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 (42206) is part of LEGO’s 2025 F1 series, continuing LEGO’s partnership with Formula 1, which began in 1990 with their Technic line launching a Formula 1-esque vehicle.

Building the set isn’t a sprint – it’s a full-on endurance race that had our team questioning our life choices, celebrating tiny victories, and ultimately creating something spectacular.

The LEGO 42206 box comes in substantial dimensions, featuring the dramatic black box art typical of LEGO’s adult-focused sets. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

At 64cm long and 1,361 pieces, this dark blue beast demands respect and serious shelf space.

Armed with the LEGO Builder app and multiple sets of eager hands, we dove into an eight-hour marathon build session.

The detailed building guide showcases assembly steps and celebrates the technical innovation behind the real RB20 and its brick counterpart. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The RM999.90 price tag might raise eyebrows, but it delivers solid entertainment value through team-building hours, epic problem-solving, and genuine laughs.

Like any good F1 race, this build taught us about strategy, patience, and the importance of a strong pit crew.

While marketed as an 18+ set, the 1:8 scale model of the F1 car creates a perfect mentoring opportunity where teens can tackle intermediate-level chassis construction. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Building Dreams

Our pit crew approach turned out to be crucial – one person manning the instructions, another sorting pieces, and a designated “master builder” handling the complex assemblies.

The LEGO Builder app became our race engineer, guiding us through the traditional 2D instructions, which, while not as fancy as 3D viewing, still kept our build on track through those tricky suspension angles.

The LEGO 42206 Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car features authentic Pirelli printed tyres. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Three hours in, we discovered we’d mounted part of the front suspension backwards – cue the collective groan and careful backtracking.

The build was punctuated by countless “where’s that piece?” moments, followed by floor searches and sorting through piles, only to be reminded that LEGO’s quality control never fails – it’s always us either overlooking it in plain sight or finding it later under the table.

The build process incorporates clever engineering techniques to ensure structural integrity, with builders often pausing midway through construction to verify the precision of the technical framework that will support the impressive aerodynamic bodywork. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The chassis rebuild, though frustrating, taught us more about the car’s engineering than getting it right the first time would have.

Like they say in F1, sometimes you need to box for repairs.

The LEGO 42206 Red Bull RB20 showcases impressive functional components that mirror real F1 engineering, featuring a working suspension system, precise steering mechanism, and a detailed hybrid power unit with a visible V6 engine. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Tech That Pops

The real magic moments came in waves as this F1 masterpiece took shape before our eyes.

Watching the dark blue bodywork wrap around the skeleton-like chassis felt like revealing a race car from under a cover.

At the same time, the V6 engine assembly (our second attempt) triggered automatic high-fives.

Each piston movement of the V6 engine is synchronized to create a realistic representation of an actual F1 engine’s operation, making it an educational as well as entertaining build experience. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The working features—bouncy suspension, smooth steering, adjustable rear wing, and sweet engine movement—make the effort worthwhile.

Even our wrong turns couldn’t dampen the satisfaction of seeing each system come alive.

The intricate pneumatic system installation above the seat marks a key assembly milestone, showcasing LEGO Technic’s advanced engineering capabilities. The building process is significantly enhanced by the official Builder app, which allows Zoom for better detail visualization, in this case, on a Samsung Tab S’s massive screen. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Final Stretch

After seven exhausting hours of building, the sticker application became our final boss battle.

With steady hands in short supply, we tackled the sponsor decals like a team pushing through the last laps.

Enjoy building the elements and functions of this detailed model, which showcases the distinctive livery of the Red Bull Racing team. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

That moment when the final sticker went on felt better than a podium finish.

Whether you’re tackling this solo or making it a team event like we did, the Red Bull RB20 build is an experience worth gearing up for.

Whether displayed on a shelf or posed for photos, the model’s detailed construction and authentic racing aesthetics make it a striking centrepiece for any F1 enthusiast’s collection. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Pack snacks, charge your devices for the Builder app, and clear your schedule – this isn’t just a build; it’s an adventure in brick form.

And if you’re eyeing that Ferrari SF-24 sitting in the pit lane? Well, at least now you know what you’re in for.

LEGO’s Triple-Tier F1 Experience: From City to Technic

After completing the rewarding and intricate build of the Technic Red Bull RB20, with its sophisticated 18-gear kinetic system, the striking contrast between this highly detailed model and the more playful LEGO City F1 Grid set creates a fascinating display of F1 across different LEGO themes.

The addition of the Speed Champions McLaren MCL38 (77251) brings yet another scale and style to the presentation.

The LEGO City F1 Grid with VCARB & Sauber Race Cars (60474) is designed for children aged six and above, featuring exciting race car toys and a light gantry for enhanced play. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

While the RB20 showcases complex engineering with its clever building techniques and authentic racing features, the City F1 Grid set with VCARB & Sauber cars offers a more accessible, kid-friendly interpretation of F1 racing, complete with an illuminated starting gantry.

The McLaren MCL38, priced at RM129, sits between these sets in detail, featuring impressive edge-to-edge printing and authentic racing aesthetics.

The LEGO 77251 set features the McLaren F1 Team MCL38 Race Car, providing a detailed and intricate build that is equally satisfying and relaxing for adult builders. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The price and complexity differences between the sets reflect their different target audiences, from the entry-level City F1 Grid set to the premium Technic model, which is designed for a more sophisticated building experience that fans will want to savour.

Together, these three distinct interpretations of Formula 1 cars represent LEGO’s comprehensive approach to the sport, creating an engaging photo opportunity that showcases both the RB20’s ultimate display piece qualities and the smaller sets’ accessibility.

Want to Share Your F1 LEGO Journey?

Got kids and LEGO bricks lying around? Here’s your chance to turn that F1 obsession into some serious swag.

LEGO Malaysia and GOODSTUPH are organizing the “LEGO Favourite F1 Memory” social media contest in a nationwide social media throwdown from 17 March until 13 April.

The challenge? Recreate your favourite 2024 F1 memory – brick by colourful LEGO brick, either as a video with commentary or through photos with your story.

Share your creation with #LEGOMYF1Memory, and you could win a spectacular prize of 10 LEGO® Speed Champions playsets! Ready to race into creativity?

Check out the full details and terms and who knows – your family’s F1 moment might be the winning ticket!

READ MORE: Beyond The Checkered Flag: LEGO’s F1 Collection Shifts Into Higher Gear

READ MORE: Revving Up Passion: Lego’s Tribute to Mercedes AMG F1’s Legacy

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.