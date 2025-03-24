Grab Some Tissues: 10+ Touching Raya Videos That’ll Make You Laugh & Cry

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With Hari Raya coming up, companies are ramping up their storytelling skills to help us reflect on all things important in our lives. The stories range from moving stories to comedy but the messages remain the same: we are all better together.

Here are some Hari Raya videos that are worth watching:

1. Selamat Lari Raya | Julie’s Biscuits

Julie’s Biscuits Selamat Lari Raya goes on a cinematic storytelling route. The story starts with Johan’s grandfather who tried committing petty crimes to get himself imprisoned so he could meet his grandson. The video with comedic moments is a lesson on the importance of asking for forgiveness and self-forgiveness to move on in life.

2. Lain Macamnya Raya | Astro

Not everyone deals well with change especially those who hold strongly onto family traditions. Astro’s Lain Macamnya Raya shows how and why it’s ok to embrace changes and form new festive traditions with the family, especially when the family grows.

3. Kias Rindu | PLUS

Kias Rindu is a timely reminder to adult children not to forget their parents this Raya. The video follows the story of an elderly couple who had to concoct ways to trick their children to come home to spend time with them. The children were evidently mad at them until they realized the loneliness their parents go through when they’re not home.

4. Raya Penuh Makna | Mr DIY

Many people take the fasting month as a way to lose weight. However, it can take away much joy if you still don’t let yourself enjoy some amazing food come Raya time. Mr DIY’s Raya Penuh Makna video hopes to show that being skinny isn’t all there is to life.

5. Secukupnya Raya Ini | Lalamove

Lalamove’s Secukupnya Raya Ini is based on a true story about a daughter and her disabled father. It’s a story reminding everyone to appreciate their parents’ sacrifices which are sometimes hidden from plain sight.

6. Di Sebalik Syukur | Air Selangor

Air Selangor’s video, Di Sebalik Syukur, aims to shatter the stigma of not being able to have your own children. The video tells the story of a couple, Alyas and Anum, who adopted orphans and giving all of them a family.

7. Hingga Hujung | BHPetrol

Those who are caregivers for their aging parents will resonate with BHPetrol’s Hingga Hujung video. The video starts with an elderly man with dementia who insists on getting married again and this upsets his children. As it turned out, the man had been together with his wife for forty years and had fallen in love with her again due to his failing memory.

8. Ikhlaskan Jiwa | BSN Malaysia

BSN Malaysia reminds everyone that not everything in life is about money. Ikhlaskan Jiwa shows that as long as we are sincere in what we do, good things will find their way to us.

9. Raya Terunggul | Watsons Malaysia

After watching all the touching Raya videos which can also be intense, it’s good to laugh with Watsons’ Raya Terunggul video. The short comedic film shows how love is not measured through looks or wealth but through honesty.

Singer Ayda Jebat helps bring the story to life with a musical narration of the competition between two men fighting to be Melati’s new dad. The video also features popular characters from beloved shows such as Adnan Semp-it, Mami Jarum, and DCP Datuk Helmi from Gerak Khas film.

10. Bawa Balik Yang “Itu” | Farm Fresh

Farm Fresh’s Raya video, Bawa Balik Yang “Itu” is a comedic tale of how mothers can be sneaky about setting up their children together. It all started with a miscommunication between a son and his mother and no help from his dad.

11. Cerita Malam Raya | Zus Coffee

Zus Coffee made a Raya music video with singer Luqman Podolski titled Cerita Malam Raya. While celebrating Raya with his cousins at grandma’s home, things seem to go bump in the night. What’s the lesson here? Nothing is scarier than a family that doesn’t talk to each other.

12. Saat Bermakna | Maxis

Maxis’s Saat Bermakna follows the story of a boy who was accidentally left behind at the highway R&R. The worrying moment marked how the act of staying in touch with our loved ones during important times can carry us through troubles.

