When Your RM39 ‘Premium’ Cake Comes With A Side Of Mould… Yikes!

Moist chocolate cake is a beloved dessert in Malaysia. It is typically steamed rather than baked, creating a soft, rich, and exceptionally moist texture that makes it a crowd favourite.

This dessert is best enjoyed fresh and warm right after it’s done, or chilled in the refrigerator for a cool and delicious treat later on.

While this treat is undeniably delicious when fresh, it can easily become a foodie’s nightmare if not stored properly—especially when bought online and shipped over long distances.

Mouldy Cake in the Mail

A chocolaty dessert lover recently took to TikTok to share her bad experience with an online cake seller.

In a video shared by @chamiebasir, she reviewed a moist chocolate cake that she had purchased from an online seller.

She mentioned that the product faced heavy criticism from netizens due to its supposedly exorbitant price—RM39 per cake—compared to similar cakes, which usually cost only RM12 to RM15. Nonetheless, she decided to buy it anyway to see for herself if it truly lived up to the hype.

She said that she placed the cake order on 16 March at 11:39 am, and the seller promptly shipped it at 12:53 pm that same day. The cake arrived the following day, on 17 March.

Excited to unbox the dessert due to her love for moist chocolate cake, she was quickly disappointed to find it packaged in a simple plastic container with a cardboard sleeve, rather than the sleek black box advertised.

However, she tried to overlook the packaging, convincing herself that it would all be worth it if the cake tasted good. But her initial optimism quickly gave way to deeper dismay when she apparently discovered visible patches of mould on the cake upon opening the container.

Even with all the red flags, she powered through, cutting away the mould and grabbing a bite. Hats off to her dedication (and bravery)! After all, she had already spent a lot of money on it.

She stated that the moist chocolate cake was mediocre at best, but the chocolate ganache managed to do a decent job of masking its shortcomings.

As expected, netizens were quick to share their opinions on the product.

Many cautioned her against eating the mouldy cake, pointing out that even after scraping off the visible mould, invisible spores could still linger and pose a risk.

Why You Should Avoid Eating Mouldy Food

Although some people tend to cut off the mouldy parts from bread or fruit and eat the seemingly unaffected portions, this habit can pose serious health risks.

A doctor named Dr. Tim shared an educational health video on his TikTok account, @doctortim.md, explaining why mouldy food should be avoided.

In the video, he advised people to discard any food showing signs of mould, as fungi can grow roots much deeper than what is visible on the surface.

(Credit: FlipScience)

Much like fungi found in the wild, which appear small above ground while spreading widely beneath the surface, the fungus on bread infiltrates the entire loaf.

The visible mould is merely the reproductive part, so tossing out one mouldy slice won’t make the rest of the loaf any safer to eat.

“Eating mycotoxins found in fungi may cause significant health risks,” he added.

