Japan’s Shockingly Cheap Homes Go Viral – What’s the Catch?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Did you know that foreigners can buy houses in Japan with no restrictions based on nationality or visa status?

On top of that, houses in Japan are so affordable because they are facing depopulation and there are so many empty houses there, especially in rural areas.

However, houses in rural areas are often regarded as the least convenient because they are far from stores and train stations, making it hard for residents to get basic needs.

Also, many of the affordable houses in Japan are old properties, and there are rumors about elderly individuals passing away alone in these now-abandoned homes. (eerie sounds)

Abandoned house for sale

Recently, a Twitter user, @TwonXBT posted about an abandoned house listing in Japan, questioning whether it was a good purchase, considering the cheap price to own a house in a foreign country.

The advertised price was only 500,000 Japanese Yen, or RM14,909 in Malaysian currency, which is very very cheap.

While the deal seems too good to pass up, another Malaysian Twitter user, @jules12anne quoted the tweet and said there are rumors that these abandoned houses are cheap because they are haunted.

Ada org cakap rumah2 macam ni murah sebab berhantu. I’d probably buy it anyway pastu bawak ustaz untuk ruqyahkan dan buat solat hajat and everything. https://t.co/53d6C0LwtU — ✨Presiden Parti Sampai Pagi ™✨ (@jules12anne) March 17, 2025

They then jokingly added that they would probably buy it anyway and bring an ustaz to do some rituals and prayers at the haunted house.

The quote tweet quickly gained attention on Twitter, sparking engagement as many users joined in, sharing jokes and interacting with the post.

However, another user explained that such houses are cheap because they need to be rebuild as they don’t pass earthquake safety standards.

Despite the disadvantages, many people still fantasize about living in Japan due to the peaceful lifestyle and the beautiful natural scenery. For those considering buying a home in Japan, the procedure is surprisingly simple according to a guide to get around the market as a foreign buyer, as shared by Tiktok account @shumatsuopost.

Decide what type of house you need and why

Before buying a property in Japan, it is important to determine the type of home that suits your needs and budget.

There are thousands of akiya (abandoned homes) in Japan, which are frequently offered by local government initiatives for incredibly low costs or even free.

Although they usually require maintenance and repairs, these homes are excellent for buyers on a tight budget. Investing in repairs can make an akiya a worthwhile long-term choice.

However, a newer property is a better option if you want a smooth purchase. You can avoid dealing with significant renovations or structural problems, even though the initial cost is more.

This is the ideal choice for those who value convenience over worrying about unexpected repair expenses.

Contact an agent and schedule a house tour

The next step is to contact the agent and make sure the homes you are interested in are still available because it is possible that the house has already been sold and the status hasn’t been updated.

To ensure that everything is as it is in the description, you need to visit the property in person and check if there is any structural damages or defects.

Negotiate and make an offer

It is time to make an offer once you are satisfied with the condition of the house.

You are required to submit a purchase application form provided by your real estate company, including your offer price, payment method, and any additional terms you may have for the sale.

Other than that, you can also negotiate about the specific terms and conditions that you would prefer in the contract

Sign the documents and pay the deposit

Next, you can proceed to sign the contract if your offer is approved. At this point, you will need to gather some necessary documents.

For those without Japan residency, you will need your passport and an affidavit from your country of origin.

An affidavit is a written statement made under oath to further prove your signature, address, legal status and identity.

Make final payment, receive keys and final documents

At last, the final amount of the property sales price will be paid to the seller and you will finally get the keys to the house along with the documents that come with the property.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.