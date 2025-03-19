“This Is Not Our Culture”- Malaysians React To Chaotic Sahur Wake-Up Call

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As Muslims, we all have experienced being woken up from sleep for sahur during Ramadan, sometimes feeling lazy to eat due to the sleepiness.

Sahur which refers to the meal eaten before dawn with the intention of fasting for the day, is considered as Sunnah, which is the teachings and practices of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), serving as a model for Muslims to follow in all aspects of life, alongside the Quran.

Eating sahur is important for maintaining energy levels throughout the day of fasting.

It is normal to have your family members or friends wake you up or set an alarm using your smartphones to avoid missing sahur.

However, it is not appropriate to wake people up for sahur using loud noises.

A viral video gained attention

Recently, a social media user took to Twitter to share a video of a group of people going house-to-house to wake them up for sahur.

In the video shared by @taufiq_tuah, the group was seen using loud musical instruments such as kompang, tambourine and some drums to get people to wake up for sahur.

Kejut sahur mcm ni bkn dari tmpt kita. Bnyk viral dari negeri seberang. Tp bila ada pula org kita ikut, saya nasihatkan utk HENTIKAN atas beberapa faktor.



1. Zaman nabi, para sahabat tak kejut mcm ni. Sdgkn zaman tu pun ada gendang. Tp tak digunakan kaedah ni dlm mengejut sahur.…

The user advised people to stop this activity as it is not Malaysian culture to do so.

“During our Prophet’s time, the companions did not wake people up like this although they have drums too at the time,” he added.

He called out other users to reflect and think about other people’s comfort in their own homes.

He also added that rather than going to other people’s house to wake them up, it is better to do some noble pratices like praying or reading the Quran.

Sahur during The Prophet’s time

The Twitter user, in a separate post, shared that during the Prophet’s time, there were two azan (call to prayer) before dawn.

According to the Perlis Mufti Department, the first azan was to wake people up while the second one was to indicate the Subuh praying time.

Nonetheless, when Ramadan came, the first azan was to remind people to take their sahur meal.

Zaid Bin Thabit RA stated in a hadith that “The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said the duration between the first and second azan is like reading approximately 50 verses from the Quran.” (Riwayat al-Bukhari and Muslim).

This shows that sahur wake-up call during Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) time was so peaceful, unlike the one we saw in the viral video.

However, if we can eat until Subuh call to prayer, what is Imsak?

Well, according to Jakim, Imsak time is typically about 10 minutes before Subuh call to prayer, which is the time when we should be alert as Subuh is already approaching.

This is to make sure that we do not eat beyond the designated time, which can invalidate the fast.

