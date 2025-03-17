Maximize Your Weekend: Eat, Shop, & Play In The Lively City!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there’s a combination of partying and shopping as well as quiet, contemplative downtimes. Whether you’re a shopper, sporty type, or someone who wants something relaxing this weekend, it’s all here.

Skyline Luge ticket deals | Until 30 March | Gamuda Luge Gardens | 4pm-12am | Ticketed event

Skyline Luge is offering Buy 3 Free 1 tickets for four or five Luge and Skyride combo until the end of the month. If you’ve been planning to check out the Gamuda Luge Gardens and the area, the time is now. Bring some friends along for the ride.

Stranger’s Night by Osu: Vol 2 | 21 March | Osu Bar, Mont Kiara | 7.30pm | Ticketed event

Osu Bar in Mont Kiara is hosting Stranger’s Night, an evening where strangers gather and make new connections. The event is ticketed and you can register your spot by filling the Google Form here.

Jalin Kasih: Raya Di Hari | 21-23 March | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Messy Raya pop-up is happening at Central Market on the last weekend before Raya. Jalin Kasih Raya market features the Baba Nyonya theme and a variety of live performances to liven up the weekend. There are also opportunities to play traditional games like the congkak and batu seremban or join an anyaman workshop.

Singgah Di Semua | 21-23 March | Semua House | 12pm-12am | Free public event

The Messy Club is holding another Raya market at Semua House to help you prepare for Raya. There’ll be baju-baju Raya, fashion accessories to complete your OOTD, artsy items, delicious food to try, and workshops to join.

Pickleball: Men’s Doubles Intermediate Tournament | 22 March | Game Point, Rawang | 3.30pm | Ticketed event

Are you looking to test your mettle at the court? If you’re an intermediate pickleball player, there’s a Men’s Doubles tournament at Game Point, Avia Plus in Rawang. 1st prize winners get RM600 and a Facolos Prize while second and third placing get RM350 and RM250 respectively including a Facolos Prize. If interested, register your spot here.

A Psychedelic Rooftop Experience | 22 March | DM to know | 6pm til late | Ticketed event

If you can’t get to Chiang Mai, it comes to you! Five DJs will take turns at the decks to keep everyone dancing til late at night but it’s ok because it’s already going into Sunday.

Trouble Crew Exhibition | 22 March-13 April | GMBB | 3-6pm | Free public event

The Trouble Crew, known for their rebellious designer toys, are bringing the goods to Kuala Lumpur until 13 April 2025. Founded by Bee Wong, BAAK, and JIAWEN, the trio blends street culture, storytelling, and craftsmanship to create bold, playful collectibles that challenge norms and celebrate fearless creativity.

Kuala Lumpur Reads & Other Chapters | 22-23 March | Parks | 8am onwards | Free public event

The silent reading community has branched into more chapters! If you can’t make it for KL Reads at the Perdana Botanical Garden, there are other offshoots in Subang Jaya, Shah Alam, Cyberjaya, Petaling Jaya, Kuala Nerus, and even in Kota Kinabalu! You can check for the new chapters in KL Read’s Highlights. If you’re new to this, you just need to bring a book or two that you want to read in the park with other bookworms.

Fortier Wine Pairing Dinner | 26 March | Hokkaido Table, The Exchange TRX | 7.30pm | RM450/pax

Hokkaido Table and Fortier Wines & Spirits have partnered together to bring guests a specially curated menu featuring fresh, air-flown ingredients and expertly selected wines. Each pairing is designed to elevate the dining experience. Lionel Lau, a passionate and adventurous sommelier, will be guiding the wine journey while you enjoy the sumptuous feast. Spaces are limited so remember to reserve your seats (and take home a free bottle of wine) here.

