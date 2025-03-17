Eco-Shop Sparks Raya Joy With “Jom Serikan Raya Bersama Eco-Shop”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last week Malaysians on social media were discussing the impending 20 sen hike at all Eco-Shop stores nationwide.

However, what is apparent is that in this challenging economic landscape, Eco-Shop’s price increase will only take effect after the Hari Raya celebrations, giving Malaysians a chance to prepare for the festivities without hurting their wallet.

The hike which will come into effect on 14 April 2025 will see a 20 sen hike from RM2.40 to RM2.60 in Peninsular Malaysia and from RM2.60 to RM2.80 in Sabah and Sarawak.

The price increase is due to inflation, cost of shipment as well as maintaining the quality of Eco-Shop’s items.

Marsha Milan at the “Jom Serikan Raya Bersama Eco-shop” launch.

Meanwhile, Eco-Shop is now running their “Jom Serikan Raya Bersama Eco-shop” campaign nationwide until 12 April 2025.

This festive initiative features exclusive promotions, exciting giveaways, and a special collaboration with Marsha Milan, the winner of Anugerah Juara Lagu 2025.

This year’s campaign ensures every Malaysian household can fully embrace the festive season with affordable essentials and decorations that highlight the true spirit of Raya – togetherness, warmth, and tradition.

Adding to the excitement, Eco-shop is once again collaborating with Marsha Milan to capture a new essence of Raya through a fun, lively, and exciting festive atmosphere in their Raya music video.

“Our mission at Eco-shop has always been to make quality living affordable for every Malaysian. This Raya, we’re enhancing the celebration by offering not just products, but experiences that create lasting memories. ‘Jom Serikan Raya Bersama Eco-shop’ reflects our commitment to being part of Malaysia’s most meaningful celebrations while ensuring no one is left behind,” said Jessica Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Eco-shop Malaysia.

Shoppers can participate in the Shop & Win contest for a chance to win prizes worth up to RM20,000.

Two lucky grand prize winners will receive sofa sets worth RM5,000 each, while two first prize winners will enjoy new table sets worth RM3,000 each.

Additionally, 40 lucky winners will receive Eco-shop vouchers worth RM100 each.

Eco-shop members can redeem a FREE limited-edition “Jom Serikan Raya Bersama Eco-shop” recycle bag with a minimum purchase of RM60 in a single receipt. Designed exclusively for this campaign, the bag combines style with sustainability and will be available while stock lasts.

“Hari Raya celebrates reconnection – with family, traditions, and community values. Our campaign enhances these connections through thoughtful offerings that respect both the significance of the occasion and the practical needs of our customers. Whether through our contests, special-edition items, or our new music video featuring Marsha Milan, we’re committed to making this Raya both festive and accessible,” said Ng.

As part of its festive offerings, Eco-shop is introducing a Hamper Gifting service across its 300 (and more) outlets nationwide. With prices under RM30, customers can select beautifully curated hampers filled with festive essentials, making it easier to share the joy of Raya with loved ones.

