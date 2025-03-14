Xiaomi’s New Gadgets Are Here & The Raya Discounts Are SO GOOD!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Raya is just around the corner, and Xiaomi Malaysia is kicking off the celebrations with exciting new gadgets and massive discounts.

Xiaomi 15 Series: Next-Level Tech, Pro-Grade Photography

Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS 2, the Xiaomi 15 Series delivers a seamless, next-generation mobile experience with top-tier performance, enhanced connectivity, and advanced AI capabilities. Pre-orders are now open in Malaysia.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra – The Flagship

Display : 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED, 3200 nits peak brightness for stunning clarity

: 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED, 3200 nits peak brightness for stunning clarity Camera : Quad-camera Leica system for studio-quality shots Main : 50MP Sony LYT-900 image sensor, 1-inch Leica Summilux optical lens, ƒ/1.63 aperture, 23mm, 28mm, and 35mm focal length. Ultra Telephoto : 200MP sensor, optical zoom from 100mm to 200mm Ultra-Wide : 14mm Leica lens for expansive landscape shots Floating Telephoto : 70mm for portraits and macro shots up to 10cm

: Quad-camera Leica system for studio-quality shots Videography : Dolby Vision 4K 60fps recording 120fps slow-motion capture Optical and Electronic Image Stabilization (OIS & EIS) for steady shots

: Durability: Upgraded Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 for extra protection

Performance : Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform chipset for ultra-fast processing and smooth multitasking LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for lightning-fast app loading and performance Xiaomi’s IceLoop cooling system, technology keeps temperatures in check during intensive use 5410mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging

:

Available Colors : Black, White, Silver Chrome

: Black, White, Silver Chrome Variants: 16GB+512GB | 16GB+1TB

Photography Kit Legend Edition (for photography enthusiasts): Classic camera-inspired design Plug and play 2000mAh battery for extended shooting sessions 67mm filter adapter ring and customizable shutter buttons

(for photography enthusiasts):

Xiaomi 15 – Flagship Power, Compact Form

Display : 6.36-inch AMOLED, ultra-thin bezels, 3200 nits peak brightness

: 6.36-inch AMOLED, ultra-thin bezels, 3200 nits peak brightness Camera : Triple-camera Leica system Main : Light Fusion 900 high dynamic sensor, Leica Summilux lens, ƒ/1.62 aperture for enhanced low-light photography Floating Telephoto : 60mm, 50MP sensor, macro shots as close as 10cm Ultra-Wide : 14mm, 50MP, wide-angle shots with superior detail

: Performance : Xiaomi-custom M9 display panel reduces power consumption by 10% Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform chipset for smooth gaming and multitasking

: Available Colors : Black, White, Green, Liquid Silver

: Black, White, Green, Liquid Silver Variants: 12GB+256GB | 12GB+512GB

New Xiaomi Gadgets for Smarter Living

Xiaomi Pad 7 & Pad 7 Pro – High-refresh-rate displays with stylus support for work and entertainment

– High-refresh-rate displays with stylus support for work and entertainment Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro (Wi-Fi) – Hi-Res audio with Snapdragon Sound™, aptX™ Lossless, and 55dB hybrid ANC

– Hi-Res audio with Snapdragon Sound™, aptX™ Lossless, and 55dB hybrid ANC Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro – 1.64-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and 21-day battery life

– 1.64-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and 21-day battery life Xiaomi Watch S4 – Premium smartwatch with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 15-day battery, and swappable bezels

– Premium smartwatch with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 15-day battery, and swappable bezels Xiaomi TV Max 100 – 100-inch 4K QLED, 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos® & DTS:X for immersive home entertainment

– 100-inch 4K QLED, 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos® & DTS:X for immersive home entertainment Xiaomi 212W HyperCharge Power Bank – Ultra-fast charging, dual USB-C output for power on the go

– Ultra-fast charging, dual USB-C output for power on the go Xiaomi Router BE3600 – Next-gen Wi-Fi 7 for ultra-fast, stable connectivity

– Next-gen Wi-Fi 7 for ultra-fast, stable connectivity Xiaomi Smart Audio Glasses – Stylish open-ear design with active noise cancellation

Ramadan/Raya Promo

From March 15 to April 6, grab the latest Xiaomi 15 Series, Redmi Note 14 Series, and Xiaomi Pad 7 Series, plus a good lineup of smart devices—both online and in stores.

