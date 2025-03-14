Raya Hosting Secrets: How To Make Your Open House Look Like Syafiq Kyle’s Crib

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Raya is around the corner, which means one thing – open house season is here! But let’s be real, if you want your guests to say, “Wah, macam rumah artis!” instead of “Eh, ni rumah siapa?”, you gotta do it right. Lucky for you, MR.DIY is here to help you host like a star and celebrate like family.

And speaking of stars… What if we told you that your open house vibes could land you a spot at an exclusive Raya Open House with none other than MR.DIY’s Raya Ambassador, Syafiq Kyle? 👀 Read on!

The Ultimate MR.DIY Survival Kit for a Flawless Open House

If you want people to ask, “Bila open house part 2??” after they leave, you NEED these:

🔸 First Impressions Matter

Transform your space into an effortlessly chic haven with fairy lights, stylish throw pillows, and festive table runners – all from MR.DIY. Your guests will be snapping Insta pics even before they makan!

🔸 Drinks, But Make It Fancy

Forget about serving air bandung in old plastic cups. Level up with a sleek glass dispenser, reusable straws, and aesthetic drink stirrers. Bonus points if you add labels like a 5-star hotel buffet!

🔸 The Kuih Raya Glow-Up

No more dumping Raya food onto random plates! Elevate your snack table with tiered trays, patterned plates, and fancy cutlery. A drink dispenser also ensures you’re not stuck refilling cups all night.

🔸 Set The Mood With Scents

Nothing says ‘Selamat Hari Raya’ like a home that smells like nostalgia. MR.DIY’s scented candles or essential oils (pandan, rose, or vanilla) will give your space that warm, welcoming touch.

🔸 Tapau, But Make It Trendy

Your guests will definitely want to tapau some kuih, so ditch the old plastic bags and opt for stylish festive paper bags or reusable containers from MR.DIY. Extra points for matching designs!

Now that your open house is celeb-worthy, why not party with a celeb too? 👀

Join the #RayaPenuhDrama TikTok Challenge & Meet Syafiq Kyle!

You heard that right! This Raya, MR.DIY is giving you the chance to celebrate with their Raya ambassador – Syafiq Kyle himself. All you gotta do is flex your creative chops on TikTok. Here’s how:

🔹 Step 1: Stitch or download the template video of Syafiq Kyle at mrdiy.co/RayaPenuhDrama

🔹 Step 2: Continue the storyline in the most creative way possible

🔹 Step 3: Upload your video with #RayaPenuhDrama and tag MR.DIY

🔹 Step 4: Submit your entry via Google Form: mrdiy.co/RayaPenuhDrama

🎁 Prizes:

Grand Prize (x50): Open House with Syafiq Kyle – Invitation (2 pax) + RM200 Duit Raya + MR.DIY PANDAi Merch

Open House with Syafiq Kyle – Invitation (2 pax) + RM200 Duit Raya + MR.DIY PANDAi Merch Consolation Prize (x50): RM100 MR.DIY Cash Voucher + MR.DIY PANDAi Merch

RM100 MR.DIY Cash Voucher + MR.DIY PANDAi Merch Submission Reward (x100): RM20 MR.DIY Cash Voucher

The more creative you get, the higher your chances of partying with Syafiq Kyle at the exclusive open house! Go HERE for more information.

More Raya Happenings with MR.DIY!

🌟 Raya Penuh Makna (Raya Webfilm) – This Raya webfilm is a Wes Anderson-style musical, with a bit of Inside Out vibes, all rolled into one! Super fun and VERY relatable for Raya 🤭

OH and watch out for a special appearance by Syafiq Kyle. Can you spot him? Don’t miss out!

🎉 Raya Penuh Makna – Teka & Menang @ Fahrenheit 88 Bukit Bintang, 16 March

Spot the MR.DIY’s giant Raya-themed products and join the FREE fun guessing game to stand a chance to win LV bags, iPhone 16, iPad Air, 40-inch TV, PS5, and even a 3g Gold Bar!

🔹 Step 1: Look & guess the total price on screen

🔹 Step 2: 5 attempts in 30 seconds

🔹 Step 3: Guess correctly? Spin the prize wheel!

📢 Grand Prize Rules: Only one luxury item will be given out every hour (from 11am until 8pm). Be the first to guess correctly in every session to stand a higher chance to win big! 🚀

🍚 Ramadan Bubur Lambuk Giveaway – MR.DIY also gave away free bubur lambuk and goodie bags at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan, MRT Semantan & MRT Kota Damansara with cute PANDAi mascot appearance.

🛍 Raya Penuh Makna (Promo Until 30 April) – Get all your Raya must-haves at MR.DIY, from pelita to kuih containers, at super affordable prices. Don’t wait, stock up now! Go HERE for more information.

Don’t miss out on the most happening Raya ever!

Join the challenge, shop smart, and make this festive season PENUH MAKNA & PENUH DRAMA with MR.DIY! 🎊✨For more information, stay updated with MR.DIY on Facebook and Instagram.