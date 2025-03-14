Keep Cool With Uniqlo’s 2025 Spring/Summer Linen Collection

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo introduces its 2025 Spring/Summer linen, redefining warm-weather dressing with breathable, versatile pieces designed for all-day comfort.

The collection features three distinct linen fabrics – premium linen, linen blend, and cotton linen – which were unveiled in an exclusive mix-and-match styling showcase at Botanica+Co in Bamboo Hills. All three collections are crafted to deliver the perfect balance of style and ease.

Guests got to feel the different fabrics while playing dress-up and experimenting with layering the different linens into a look they liked.

Uniqlo Malaysia’s first-ever brand advocate, Daiyan Trisha, also made a special appearance and shared styling tips for men and women.

Daiyan Trisha Mix-and-match time

The Premium linen collection is made from 100% European flax. It’s perfect for warm and humid climates as the fabric absorbs moisture and dries quickly. The fabric offers rich colours, a crisp touch, and a smooth finish through fibre refinement.

Meanwhile, the Linen blend is a mix of linen with fabrics like rayon. This gives the fabric a smoother feel with a natural drape and polished look. It moves effortlessly with the wearer, offering a combination of casual comfort with refined style.

For the Cotton linen collection, a blend of soft cotton with light linen gives enhanced comfort and freshness throughout the day. Perfect for casual settings, the fabric gives a relaxed and approachable aesthetic for daily wear.

Premium linen shirts for men Cotton linen shorts for women Cotton linen shirts for men

For the 2025 Spring/Summer collection, Uniqlo’s Linen collection is updated with a season-agnostic colour palette, ranging from pastel hues that shine in the sun to resort-style jewel tones, to dark shades for a more casual vibe.

For those who are conscious of their environmental impact, the premium linen is made out of European Flax-certified flax, which is processed mechanically and generates no waste: from the fibre to the shives and seeds. The entire plant is utilised and valorised.

For women, the collection features versatile tops like the Premium Linen Shirt (RM 149.90), and Linen Blend Band Collar Shirt (RM 129.90)—light, airy, and easy to pair with any outfit. The Linen Blend Easy Pants (RM 99.90) and Linen Cotton Shorts (RM 99.90) offer a relaxed fit with a breathable linen-cotton-rayon blend, perfect for all-day comfort.

For men, the collection includes classic staples such as the Premium Linen Shirt (RM149.90), Cotton Linen Stand Collar Shirt (RM99.90), and Cotton Linen Shirt (RM99.90), designed for a lightweight and polished look. Paired with the Linen Blend Relaxed Pants (RM149.90) and Linen Blend Easy Shorts (RM 79.90), these pieces provide a cool, comfortable fit for any occasion.

For more information, please visit Uniqlo’s website here.

