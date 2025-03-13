Tackling Unwanted Ramadan Breath, This Dentist Explains How

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We all know that oral health is important to prevent issues like bad breath, which can lead to more serious dental issues like gum disease and cavities, and also can negatively impact social interactions and self-esteem due to the unpleasant smell.

During Ramadan, our mouth would normally smell because there’s no eating for an extended period of time.

It cannot be denied that many people have tried their best to brush their teeth properly during Ramadan, but still get the same outcome every time.

Dentist explains about bad breath

Dental Legacy dentist Dr Abdullah, who frequently shares on social media about oral health, recently reminded people to also brush their tongue when brushing teeth.

He explained through a video posted on his TikTok account (ampangdentallegacy) that the common cause of having bad breath during Ramadan is due to your tongue being dry as a result of not eating and drinking.

Dryness of tongue happens because our body produces less saliva, which normally helps to wash away bacteria in our mouth, leading to a build-up of bacteria that creates an unpleasant odor.

Therefore, Dr Abdullah emphasized that tongue brushing is crucial and he urged his viewers to do so to prevent their breath from smelling.

He further added that having a slight bad breath during fasting month is normal, but it will not be so bad if you take care of the cleanliness of your tongue as much as you care for your teeth.

What experts have been saying

Tongue-brushing obviously is not new. It’s just mostly overlooked. Experts have strongly recommended it as an essential part of oral hygiene.

How is it done? Use a tongue scraper or toothbrush to clean your tongue twice daily.

Brush gently from back to front to remove debris.

Don’t forget to rinse thoroughly with water or mouthwash.

