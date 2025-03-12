Raya Essentials: Going All Out From Top To Toe In Style

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri will soon happen in a blink of an eye so if you’re not ready yet, it’s time to get going!

Here are some suggestions to help with your Raya preparations, from stylish wear for yourself to gift ideas to surprise your loved ones.

Minimalist and sophisticated bags

Kate Spade Deco Quilted Chain Shoulder Bag in Black, Grace Fine Leather East-West Shoulder Bag in Timeless Taupe and Pistachio Ice, and Deco Mini Flap Chain Crossbody in Timeless Taupe.

Are you looking for a new bag or purse to hold all your duit Raya? Luck is on your side because Kate Spade’s Spring 2025 collection has two signature handbag styles that are making waves: the Deco and Grace.

The Deco keeps its minimalist aesthetic while featuring a geometric and Art Deco-inspired letter K clasp. The bags come in various colours: pistachio ice, black or timeless taupe.

Meanwhile, the Grace handbags have been updated in two sophisticated silhouettes: a sleek pochette and an east-west shoulder bag. They’re available in a seasonal colour palette of neutrals: timeless taupe and cream, and pastel tones like pistachio ice.

Clockwise from top right: Carlo Geo, Tom and Jerry, and Logogram collections.

If you’re looking for brighter colours, Carlo Rino’s Tom and Jerry, Logogram, and Carlo Geo collections fit the bill. The Tom and Jerry collection offers fun and quirky options to go with your outfit and will surely be a conversation starter during family reunions. The adorable bags and shoes are also perfect as gifts.

The Logogram collection offers an underrated sophisticated look featuring a refined palette of soft pink, light blue, and cream to complement your Raya outfits.

Meanwhile, the Carlo Geo lends a vibrant energy with its striking colours of sweet pink, sunny yellow, and fresh mint green. The collection features chic shoulder crossbodies, lunar-shaped mini bags, structures top-handle crossbodies and versatile zipped wallets.

You can still get your hands on a Brik bag before everything sells out online. Brik said there’s no restock before Raya so be quick, be fast.

Beautiful headscarves

G2000 x Fazura’s Suave Black Label collection, Carlo Rino’s Harry Potter and Bugs Bunny collections.

Are you bored with the headscarves you have? Check out Tudung Fazura and G2000’s latest collaboration, the Suave Black Label collection. Fazura shared that the scarves are designed to be easily styled with G2000’s Be Bold, Be Seen collection. The 10 distinct scarf designs in soft hues are designed with matte satin fabric.

Additionally, Carlo Rino is having an online sale, which includes their scarf collection. Some scarves have fun themes such as the Harry Potter collection in four colours and the Bugs Bunny collection.

Cooling shirts and tops

Sacoor Brothers’ Mao Collar Blouse, Loose Fit Striped Cotton Shirt, and Slim Fit Pique Polo.

Just because we want to look hot, it doesn’t mean we have to forgo coolness. This is where Sacoor Brothers’s timeless wardrobe staples come in to help keep you comfortable throughout the festivities.

For the gents, Sacoor’s Loose Fit Striped Cotton Shirt and the Slim Fit Poplin Over Dye Shirt are made from premium cotton poplin to provide a soft, cool feel. The Slim Fit Pique Polo, made from a blend of recycled polyester and cotton, is quick-dry and easy to iron.

Meanwhile, the ladies can go for the Loose Fit Shirt with Cotton Floral Jacquard Fabric, available in soft shades of pale pink and light blue. For a floral vibe, the Mao Collar Blouse in Ramie Fabric will pair well with light-coloured trousers or skirts.

M&S Precious Top & Precious Skirt.

M&S Satin Palazzo Trouser & Plisse Top & Skirt.

Marks and Spencer also has collections featuring soft dresses and loose satin palazzo trousers to keep you chic and cool.

If you’re leaning towards local brands, Whimsigirl, Hanya, Saoi, and Maslea blend tradition and modernity seamlessly.

Timeless jewellery pieces

Image: Habib/IG

Habib’s Al-Zahra collection is inspired by the intricate patterns of Wau Malaysia. One of the standout designs is the necklace pendants and bracelets. They also have the Mother and Daughter collection, and some jewellery pieces for the men.

Stylish watches

Bonia Elegance collection.

You have your outfit, handbags, and headscarves but something is still missing from your wrist. Why not accessorise with a timeless watchpiece?

The Bonia Elegance collection (BNB10831) is a luminous reimagination of the modern luxury sports watch, designed for the sophisticated female professional. It’s available in five stunning colours: stainless steel, ion-plated gold, ion-plated rose gold, burgundy sunray, and black sunray.

G-Shock GMA-P2125W and Barbie collection.

G-Shock also recently launched its “Women of Our Time” campaign featuring five notable artists like actress/dancer Bambi Naka, rapper MFS, dancer RUSHBALL, and illustrator itabamoe.

The GMA-P2125W is a new model based on the GMA-P2100, a compact version of G-Shock designed for a comfortable fit on slimmer wrists.

The watch is elegant in purple with white and gold accents. When the backlight is activated, a delicate mimosa flower appears on the display. There are four other colours in the collection.

Now, if you’re looking for a hot pink piece, G-Shock has a Barbie-inspired watch (GMA-S110BE) based on the GMA-S110.

Comfortable and stylish footwear

Yuna wears ECCO’s Sculpted Alba 65.

There’ll be lots of walking and standing during Raya so it’s always good to get stylish comfortable shoes.

ECCO, the Danish premium footwear and leather goods company, recently launched its 12-Hour Heels Collection featuring the musician Yuna. The collection includes the ECCO Sculpted Alba 65, the block-heeled sandals that utilise ECCO’s Fluidform Direct PU injection technology, designed to support natural movement and provide comfort all-day.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.