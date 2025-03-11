Getting Ready For Raya: Markets, Workshops, Chill Sessions & More This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s mid-March now so it’s a good time to get ready for Raya. This weekend, there are various Raya-themed markets to help you get all your fashionable shopping done.

Some interesting things to do include the brooch-making workshop, Raya clay workshop, and a candle-making workshop.

READ MORE: Bored Of Going To Malls For Raya Stuff? Try Shopping At Kajang Prison!

Singgah Di Semua | Until 30 March | Semua House | Free public event

There’ll be Raya fashion pop-up stores at Semua House until the end of the month. Aside from retail therapy, there’ll be fun workshops to join and delicious food to try.

Cherita Raya | 14-16 March | REXKL | 1pm-11pm | Free public event

Come get your Raya essentials at Cherita Raya market at REXKL this weekend. There’ll be thrift and vintage finds, artisan products, accessories, and much more.

The Lepak Lounge | 14-16 March | Kloe Hotel | 9am-9pm | Free public event

Sleep company Joey partnered up with Kloe Hotel to bring guests the cosiest lepak sesh ever this weekend. If you’re tired of the city rush or Raya shopping, head over to the hotel for a chill escape. There will be fun activities such as board games, art activities, photo booth opportunities, and more.

Pesta Muda Mudi | 14-18 March | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pesta Muda Mudi has gathered various local vendors in the same place so you can get ready for Raya. Here, you can find fashionable clothing items, shoes, and lovely trinkets as well as enjoy some live performances by local talents.

Raya Brooch Crafting | 15 March | Fahrenheit88 | 11am-1pm | Free public event

It’s your chance to DIY a brooch you’d like in this workshop at Fahrenheit88. To register, please scan the QR code or fill in the Google Form here.

Pop Yeh Yeh with GMBB | 15 March | GMBB | 11am-6pm | Free public event

Pop Yeh Yeh with GMBB is a one-day event to celebrate the Swinging Sixties. The event will feature vintage sellers and handmade crafts by senior citizens above the age of 60.

Of course, a live band will serenade guests with hit tunes from the 60s. Don’t miss the senior artist showcase curated by Yap Hong Ngee where there will be a collectibles sharing and swapping session.

Hari Raya Clay Workshop | 15 & 16 March | Maimojie Studio | 11am-4pm | RM350 (Raya price)

Maimojie Studio and XareenaMakes are collaborating to bring a 2-in-1 Raya clay workshop. Participants get to make their own ceramic jewellery box and kuih-inspired accessories. For the accessories, participants can choose to make earrings or buttons for Baju Melayu. All materials will be provided. To book your spot, drop Maimojie Studio a message on Instagram.

READ MORE: Maimojie Studio: Where Making A Clay Mug & Plate Becomes Pure Fun [Review]

Sip & Craft | 16 March | Up KL | 2pm | RM120+

It’s usually Sip & Paint but this time you get to sip and craft your own candle. The fees include a candle craft kit, one drink, and a snack. Remember to send Up KL a WhatsApp message at +6014 636 0401 to book your spot.

Paddle Demo Night | 17 March | Pickle Point TTDI | 8pm-10pm | Free public event

Pickle Point is holding a night where you can test all the latest paddles in the market for free. Some top picks include Joola Pro IV, Agassi Pro and CRBN TruFoam Genesis. Others include Paddletek, ProXR, Selkirk, Everyday Social, Honolulu, Six Zero, Diadem, Wowlly, Head and more!

If you’re in Penang…

Faded Landscsapes | 15 March-18 May | Cultprint, Penang | 12pm-7pm | Free public event

Renowned Thai artist Alex Face (Patcharapon Tangruen) is holding his first-ever exhibition in Malaysia titled “Faded Landscapes.” Presented by Cultprint and Bangkok CityCity Gallery, the exhibition showcases paintings created during the artist’s cycling journey from Bangkok to Penang, capturing fleeting moments of inspiration on portable canvases as landscapes shift around him.

