From Lipis To Buckingham: King Charles Vibes To Siti Nurhaliza’s Tune

British monarch King Charles III recently unveiled The King’s Music Room with Apple, a radio show where he shares his favourite songs from the Commonwealth and beyond to mark Commonwealth Day 2025.

Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories, comfort us in times of sadness, and take us to distant places. But perhaps above all, it can lift us up to a certain degree; and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy. King Charles III when he launched The King’s Music Room on Instagram

His song selections cover a wide range of genres including disco, reggae, and Afrobeats. On the Royal Family’s official Instagram page, he shared stories of meeting some of these singers like Kylie Minogue.

He commented that Minogue’s song “The Loco-Motion” has an infectious energy, and he finds it “incredibly hard to sit still” while listening to it.

Siti Nurhaliza is in the list!

He has also included a song by Malaysia’s songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza in his personal playlist. King Charles III said Siti Nurhaliza was an astounding artist. He shared the song Anta Permana tells the story of love that is stronger than time.

The song Anta Permana by Siti Nurhaliza is 12th out of 17 songs in the list and starts at the 43:00 mark. Anta Permana was released on 21 September 2018 as the first single from the singer’s 19th studio album, ManifestaSITI2020.

The song composed by Ezra Kong and Hael Husaini derived its title from a classic Malay word which means “infinity.”

Upon hearing the news, Siti Nurhaliza shared on her Instagram Story that she was blessed and deeply thankful that her song was chosen to be included in the playlist.

Here is the song selection included in The King’s Music Room:

1. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Could You Be Loved

2. Millie Small – My Boy Lollipop

3. Kylie Minogue – The Loco-Motion

4. Al Bowlly – The Very Thought of You

5. Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose

6. Raye – Love Me Again

7. Daddy Lumba – Mpempem Do Me

8. Davido – Kante (feat Fave)

9. Miriam Makeba – The Click Song

10. Jools Holland & Ruby Turner – My Country Man

11. Anoushka Shankar – Indian Summer

12. Siti Nurhaliza – Anta Permana

13. Dame Kiri Te Kanawa – E Te Iwi E (Call to the People)

14. Michael Buble – Haven’t Met You Yet

15. Arrow – Hot Hot Hot

16. Beyonce – Crazy in Love (feat Jay-Z)

17. Diana Ross – Upside Down

The King’s Music Room is available on demand with an Apple Music subscription.

