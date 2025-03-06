“We Can’t Wait!” Catching Up With M2M’s Marion & Marit Before The April Reunion

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In case you missed the previous announcement, iconic Norwegian pop duo M2M will be in Malaysia next month for their The Better Endings tour!

TRP had a catch-up session, so to speak, with the singer-songwriting duo Marion Raven and Marit Larsen, out of excitement about their arrival here soon.

As some fans would know by now, the M2M reunion happened after Marion and Marit met at the former’s house. They had not talked to each other for almost 20 years so when they were in the room together, they could not stop talking to each other. Marion shared it was almost a five-hour conversation.

During their conversation, they realized many people still listen to their music after all these years. They were shocked to discover over a million people still search and listen to their songs every month.

By the end of the long catch-up session between friends, they were inspired to have a reunion. After all, M2M’s 25th anniversary is also coming up and everything is in place to make the tour happen.

When asked if they plan to release new songs or albums, they said, “We’ll see.” They’re currently independent of music labels so they have the freedom to decide how they want their music to be.

We’ll be spending lots of time together this year so maybe we’ll even write something. It’s a very inspired time and we’re having so much fun so we’ll see what happens. Everything is open right now. Marit Larsen and Marion Raven

Since M2M’s Mandarin version of the song Pretty Boy was a hit, I wondered if they planned to sing another song in a different language in the future.

Marit said there are no immediate plans but if they’re going to do it, they’ll have to do it really well. However, Marion said they did solo albums in Norwegian if fans are curious to check those out.

What can fans expect at the concert in Genting? Marion and Marit shared they have included some of their hit solo singles in the setlist but made the tunes more to M2M’s sound.

After separating to pursue solo careers, Marion dipped her toes into the rock genre while Marit went the folksy route. Marion shared that her latest albums have gone back to their pop roots.

Marit explained that the focus is always to write good songs and stories, no matter the genre or sound.

During the songwriting process, Marion says she focuses on the lyrics first while Marit focuses on the music as it also helps form the title of the song. Surprisingly, both said they didn’t have trouble remembering the song lyrics even after all these years.

For their performance in April at the Arena of Stars, they shared they want to give their Malaysian fans everything.

We are doing all the big hit songs and we want them to sing along and we have this amazing band so it’s going to sound really, really good. We just want to have a really nice evening celebrating and remembering. We can’t wait. Marion Raven and Marit Larsen

Tickets are still available on Resorts World Genting's website here.

