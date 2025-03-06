The Enduring Flame Of Seoul Garden: A Malaysian Love Affair

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a corner of Kuala Lumpur, beneath the fluorescent glow of a shopping mall, a peculiar cultural fusion has been quietly thriving for four decades.

Seoul Garden—a name that evokes neither Seoul’s bustling streets nor any particular garden—has become a curious institution in Malaysia’s dining landscape, where the Korean barbecue experience has been reimagined through a distinctly Malaysian lens.

The restaurant celebrated its 40th anniversary recently with characteristic understated fanfare and announced a Ramadan-Raya menu that speaks to the particular genius of Malaysian cultural syncretism.

Seoul Garden outlet at IOI City Mall is a popular dining choice in Putrajaya. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Here, the Korean barbecue—the most communal of dining rituals—finds natural kinship with breaking the fast during Ramadan.

Both traditions are centred around the profound human connection formed when gathering around an open flame.

A Timeless Formula in a Trendy World

Seoul Garden is where families come together, says Andrew Lee, the company’s chief executive, with the practised ease of someone who has spent a career watching Malaysians bond over tabletop grills.

We have a wide range of customers from millennials to Gen Zs but they all come down with one purpose, which is to have great food. Every consumer appreciates the thrill of discovering new and unique flavours while having the freedom to tailor their meals to match their tastes.

He said the ability to customise their dining experience makes each meal more enjoyable and satisfying.

Beyond just great food, dining has become an experience—one that brings people together, sparks conversations, and creates lasting memories.

Seoul Garden is where families come together, said Lee, speaking at the Ramadan campaign launch. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

There is something almost quaint about his earnestness in an era of gastronomy dominated by fleeting TikTok trends and ephemeral pop-ups.

The celebration itself – at its outlet in IOI City Mall, Putrajaya – was hosted by Azfar Heri, a social media personality whose enthusiastic presence underscored Seoul Garden’s curious position—simultaneously nostalgic and contemporary, a place where multiple generations of Malaysians have constructed their own memories of special occasions.

Azfar (right) enjoys the dishes at Seoul Garden IOI City Mall, where he shares tips, including secret sauces, on how to enjoy the food thoroughly. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

What’s remarkable about Seoul Garden’s longevity isn’t innovation but rather its steadfast commitment to a formula that works: 116 varieties of marinated meats, seafood, and vegetables that diners cook themselves at different price tiers.

The restaurant chain has expanded to sixty-three outlets across six countries yet maintains the comfortable familiarity that has made it a staple of Malaysian mall dining since 1983.

The Quiet Revolution: How Seoul Garden Became Malaysia’s Cultural Crossroads

The Halal certification—a detail mentioned with a casualness that belies its significance—reveals much about how Seoul Garden has succeeded where other foreign concepts have failed.

By adapting Korean barbecue to accommodate Malaysia’s Muslim majority, the chain created something neither authentically Korean nor traditionally Malaysian but perfectly suited to its environment—a gastronomic evolution as natural as the development of Peranakan cuisine centuries before.

Seoul Garden offers a range of dipping sauces, including a speciality kimchi sauce and Korean chilli dipping sauce. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As Ramadan approaches, the restaurant distributes six million ringgit worth of vouchers to customers—a gesture that seems designed less as a marketing ploy than as a genuine acknowledgement of Seoul Garden’s role in countless Malaysian celebrations.

The vouchers, worth RM60 each, offer a discount substantial enough to matter to the middle-class families that form the backbone of their clientele.

Seoul Garden offers a variety of premium dishes for BBQ, including Spicy Bulgogi Marinated Lamb and Teriyaki Marinated Lamb, perfect for meat lovers, alongside Tomyum Prawn and succulent Tiger Prawns as part of their buffet offerings. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

In a global dining landscape increasingly dominated by concepts engineered for Instagram rather than appetite, there is something refreshingly sincere about Seoul Garden’s continued presence.

It offers neither cutting-edge culinary techniques nor particularly authentic Korean flavours but something perhaps more valuable: a reliable stage upon which Malaysians of different backgrounds can enact the timeless ritual of breaking bread—or, in this case, grilling meat—together.

