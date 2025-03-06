KJ, Kian Ming & Tony Pua Are Your New Lecturers (Sort Of) At Taylor’s PPE Bachelor’s Programme

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ever wanted to think like a policymaker, strategise like an economist, and debate like a philosopher—all at once? Well, Taylor’s University has just launched Malaysia’s first-ever Bachelor in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) (Honours), and it’s shaping up to be a game-changer.

Inspired by the legendary PPE programme at Oxford (yes, the same one that moulded world leaders), this three-year course is fine-tuned for Malaysia’s unique political and socio-economic landscape.

That means students won’t just be studying governance and global policy—they’ll also be diving into real-world issues like social justice, sustainability, and economic development, all with the goal of making an actual impact.

Learn from Malaysia’s Top Minds

One of the biggest flexes of this programme is its Industry Advisory Panel (IAP), which brings together some of Malaysia’s most accomplished policymakers, economists, academics, and corporate leaders.

At the helm is Professor Dr Ong Kian Ming, Pro Vice-Chancellor for External Engagement at Taylor’s University (and former Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry), and the panel features a power-packed lineup, including names like:

Khairy Jamaluddin – Former Health Minister

– Former Health Minister Tony Pua – Former MP and Political Secretary to the Minister of Finance

– Former MP and Political Secretary to the Minister of Finance Professor Dr Farish A. Noor – Historian, political scientist

– Historian, political scientist Dr Tricia Yeoh – Former CEO of IDEAS and governance researcher

– Former CEO of IDEAS and governance researcher Dr Lee Hwok-Aun – Senior fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute

– Senior fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute Shahril Hamdan – Former Economic Director in the Prime Minister’s Office

Through mentorship, guest lectures, and research collaborations, these experts provide students with direct industry exposure and insights into policymaking, governance, and economic development.

“Our PPE programme combines academic excellence with industry engagement, equipping students with analytical skills, strategic foresight, and ethical reasoning necessary to drive progress in an evolving world,” said Kian Ming.

He emphasized how the programme stands out by giving graduates a competitive edge and ensuring they’re fully “job ready” upon graduation.

Meanwhile, Programme Director Dr Deboshree Ghosh highlights how the IAP further set this course apart from others:

Their invaluable experience complements our programme’s structured learning journey, ensuring our graduates are equipped with strategic decision-making and problem-solving skills, preparing them to excel in multi-industry career paths. Taylor’s University PPE Programme Director Dr Deboshree Ghosh.

The Swiss Army Knife of the Workforce

At the programme’s launch event at Taylor’s Lakeside Campus today, Khairy Jamaluddin—an Oxford PPE grad himself—had some inspiring words for future students. He called PPE grads the “Swiss Army knife” of the workforce—versatile, sharp, and always ready for action.

They’re the ultimate generalists, and you need these kinds of people because, while you have specialists, you also need someone who can delve deeply and have a clear vision of the field. Former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Using a football analogy, he likens PPE grads to playmakers—quick thinkers who can make sense of complex situations and steer decisions in the right direction.

In an era where AI, ethics, and social justice are shaping the future, he said that such skill sets are more valuable than ever.

Scholarships Up for Grabs

To mark the launch of the PPE programme, Taylor’s University is offering a 100% scholarship for April and September 2025 intakes, plus a 10% bursary for the first April cohort. Head here for more info.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.