Pickleball & More: Not To Be Missed Weekend Activities

This weekend, things are a little louder and more active than last weekend. There are bazaars to help you get ready for Raya, a dance party, and the latest media art installation in the city.

Since International Women’s Day is coming up on the 8th, there’s a pickleball promotion for the ladies as well. The courts did not forget those who wanted to play before sahur too!

Zoo Negara Ramadan 2025 Promotion | March 2025 | Zoo Negara | 9am-5pm | Free public event

Zoo Negara is giving away free tickets to the first 100 adults and senior citizens every day throughout the Ramadan month aka the whole of March. The free ticket is valid for 6 months and can only be redeemed starting the day after the purchase date. To redeem the free tickets, remember to bring your NRIC or passport. Let’s support the zoo in any way we can.

Wownita Nak Raya | 7-9 March | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Get your retail therapy at Wownita Nak Raya market featuring local businesses and artists. There’ll be live performances, a soulful gamelan performance, traditional dances, and even a flower bouquet workshop for the ladies.

Pickleball Girl Power Edition | 8 March | Pickle Social Club | 8am-12am | Ticketed entry

In conjunction with International Women’s Day, Pickle Social Club offers all women free paddle rentals for the day. Time to get in that workout before another festival holiday rolls around.

Cryroom House Party | 8 March | Cryroom, Tmn Paramount | 9pm-2am | RM35/pax

DJs Yohan and Sebenar, the duo behind the Public Housing Project, will be on the decks spinning deep dance tunes from past and present.

The Palette Project | Until 9 March | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

The Palette Project has been extended until 9 March 2025. The exhibit showcases the behind-the-scenes of 55 Malaysian artists, offering viewers a rare glimpse into the dedication and artistry of the people who shaped the country’s creative industry.

Board Games Night | Until 28 March | Xiao by Crustz, PJ | 8pm onwards |Ticketed event

Kaki Tabletop is hosting a Board Games Night at Xiao by Crustz on 7, 14, 21, and 28 March. Tickets are inclusive with a free drink and there’ll be food and desserts available. Guests can bring their own games and everyone, from beginners to masters, is welcomed. Remember to get your tickets from CloudJoi here.

Smash Before Sahur | Until 30 March | Pickle Point | Til late | Ticketed entry

Pickle Point is extending its court hours so you can still get a few hits in before it’s time for sahur. Keep it lean and mean!

Simfoni Raya Batik Bazaar | Until 30 March | Elmina Lakeside Mall | 12pm-12am | Free public event

Come get your Raya essentials at Simfoni Raya Batik Bazaar at Elmina Lakeside Mall. The bazaar features fashionable clothing, stylish shoes, fragrances, and more to help you look your best this Raya. There are delicious snacks and treats to enjoy as well.

YSDAF 2025 | July-Aug 2025 | KLPAC | Date to be announced

The Yayasan Sime Darby Arts Festival 2025 is set to premiere in July-August 2025. The biennial arts festival is a community project celebrating the Malaysian art scene and the talented people within.

With a free admission tag, the festival aims to make the arts accessible and inclusive to all.

YSDAF 2025 is themed “Community: Side by Side” this year and the Pitch Start, which ends on 30 March, is calling for creative and meaningful ideas to engage Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through the arts.

Successful applicants stand a chance to win a grant of up to RM30,000 to kickstart your art project. Read the T&Cs carefully before registering for the pitch here.

Immersify KL | The Labs, BBCC | 10am-10pm | Ticketed event

If you miss immersive art installations like the ones made by teamLab, Immersify Kuala Lumpur fills the void nicely. The media art installation features various rooms with different themes where visitors can take many creative videos and pictures. In one of the last rooms, children can enjoy colouring and watch their artwork come to life on the large and bright screen. Tickets can be purchased at the official website here.

READ MORE: Immersify Kuala Lumpur: Journey Beyond Imagination

