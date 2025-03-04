Beyond The Checkered Flag: LEGO’s F1 Collection Shifts Into Higher Gear

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Proving that some collaborations improve with every iteration, the LEGO Group and Formula One (F1) have deepened their enduring partnership with a refreshed 2025 lineup that demonstrates this marriage of plastic and horsepower has plenty of laps left.

For the new season, the LEGO Group has masterfully transformed motorsport’s ear-splitting, fuel-guzzling spectacle into the quiet, meditative click of interlocking plastic bricks.

This expanded 2025 collection brings all 10 F1 teams into the LEGO universe with meticulous attention to detail never before seen in brick form.

The technical precision extends from the aerodynamic curves of the Mercedes to the distinctive livery of the Alpine, capturing the essence of each racing team competing in the 2025 championship.

One imagines the boardroom negotiations unfolding with characteristic precision: “Yes, we’ll include Haas (F1’s youngest team), but only if we can make their car as frustratingly difficult to assemble as their real-life performance strategy.”

Adult Assembly Required: Where Midlife Crisis Meets Meticulous Construction

For the serious collector—the type who displays their acquisitions behind glass and refers to their spare bedroom as “the archive”—the centrepiece offerings include the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 and Ferrari SF-24, rendered in 1:8 scale with the kind of engineering detail that would make Adrian Newey nod in quiet approval.

The Ferrari model even features a working DRS system, presumably the only version of Ferrari’s technology guaranteed to function reliably on race day.

The British Formula One team Williams Racing FW14B & Nigel Mansell set is a tribute to early ’90s racing nostalgia, allowing middle-aged men to recreate the glory days when moustaches were as important to racing credibility as aerodynamics.

One can almost hear the phantom sounds of “God Save the Queen” while assembling it, preferably while wearing Union Jack boxer shorts.

Toddlers to Tifosi: How LEGO Captures the Full Spectrum of Racing Enthusiasm

For those whose motor skills are still developing (children, not Ferrari strategists), the LEGO DUPLO F1 Team Race Cars & Drivers set offers chunky approximations of racing machines that can withstand the kind of handling that would give a real F1 team principal heart palpitations.

The set includes a podium, allowing toddlers to experience the joy of victory long before they encounter the crushing disappointment of adult life.

In a marketing masterstroke that would make ‘F1 Supremo’ Bernie Ecclestone proud, LEGO has also announced a collectible mystery box series that will launch in June.

For just RM19.90, fans can experience the thrill of not knowing which team car they’re getting—a sensation familiar to anyone who has watched a Ferrari race strategy unfold in real-time.

The collaboration launches globally on 1 March, accompanied by a barrage of promotions designed to separate enthusiasts from their wallets with the efficiency of a two-second pit stop.

Spend enough at LEGO Certified Stores, and you might walk away with a free flowerpot—the perfect place to grow your own rubber trees for tiny LEGO tyres.

LEGO’s Grand Prix of Consumer Spending

LEGO’s latest F1 partnership also features a children’s design contest from 6 March to 13 April on kids.lego.com, where young creators aged 6-12 can win LEGO F1 prize bundles.

The promotional calendar includes a mixed flowerpot with RM750 minimum spend throughout March at LEGO Certified Stores and LEGOLAND Malaysia, plus 20% discounts on select sets from 14-30 March.

For serious collectors, meticulously detailed 1:8 scale models of the Red Bull RB20 and Ferrari SF-24 await, while nostalgic fans can recreate racing history with the Williams Racing FW14B & Nigel Mansell set.

At the same time, a rewards card program running March through April transforms casual shopping into a calculated pursuit of plastic prizes.

Each purchase of LEGO City, Speed Champions, and Technic sets earns stamps redeemable for vouchers and additional sets.

Brick by Brick, Lap by Lap: The Perfect Marriage of Childhood Wonder and Adult Obsession

As the two brands rev their engines for what promises to be a lucrative partnership, one can’t help but wonder what’s next.

Perhaps a LEGO version of Monaco, where the plastic cars also yet to overtake? Or maybe tiny brick recreations of team principals throwing headsets in disgust?

Whatever comes next, one thing is certain: in the intersection of these two passionate fanbases lies a demographic willing to spend hundreds on plastic versions of machines they’ll never drive, assembled in living rooms far from the glamour of Circuit de Monaco or the heat of Bahrain.

And in today’s economy, that’s a checkered flag worth waving.

