5 Ways To Have A Lit Ramadan And Raya Without Breaking The Bank

As we all know, Ramadan and Raya are times when families and friends try to spend more time with each other.

Muslims welcome this time of the year joyfully because Ramadan itself is a holy month full of blessings.

However, it is also widely known that overspending occurs the most during this season.

Needless to say, the act of overspending can cause financial stress and burden towards families and households.

This matter can be avoided by saving money. Easier said than done? Perhaps not because sometimes all it takes is good planning and willpower.

Here are 5 ways money can be saved during Ramadan and Raya:

Do budgeting

Normally, we already know where we want to spend our money at even before Ramadan or Raya arrive.

Hence, writing down your budget is crucial so you will know when you are overspending.

You can do it manually by just writing down your expenses or you could also record your expenses digitally.

Eat home-cooked meals

You can save a lot of money by preparing your own food at home.

After all, your food will taste just as good because the ingredients used at home are similar with the ones at restaurants.

You are simply paying extra money for the environment by eating out.

But if you still need to buy a meal, avoid going to bazaars.

This is because, in many cases, you will end up buying more food than you need since there are plenty of choices and people tend to be tempted in that situation.

Especially when you are fasting. (Hunger trumps logic sometimes.)

Recycle Baju Raya

It has become normal for children and adults to buy baju Raya every single year.

This can really hurt your wallet in the long run and we should not normalise this type of spending.

It is wasteful to buy new baju Raya when the ones you have from previous years are still in good condition.

After all, spending time with loved ones is more important than buying new clothes.

Thus, we should start reusing our baju Raya and only buy new ones if needed.

Save Duit Raya

Your spending has started even before Raya arrives.

So you should not overdo it by spending your duit Raya as well.

Think of it like credit card, money has been spent earlier and it is time to pay it back once you receive duit Raya from your generous and wealthy relatives.

If you are an impulsive buyer, you need to keep your cash in a separate container to avoid the temptation of spending them.

Save electricity and water

People tend to overlook the importance of saving electricity and water.

You can save a lot of money by reducing the usage of electricity and water.

It is very simple, you can switch off lights and turn off water taps when you are not using them.

For example, you are not using water while brushing your teeth. So keep the water shut until it is time to wash your mouth.

It’s the same with electricity; for instance, turn off your washing machine switch when unused.

This may sound simple but they are effective strategies for money-saving.

When Hari Raya comes, you will be using a lot of electricity and water to accommodate guests.

So save them when you have the chance.

