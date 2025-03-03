TMT Debuts Largest Megastore At Sunway Pyramid, Promises An Experiential Shopping Experience

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve ventured into Sunway Pyramid’s revamped wing, The Oasis, you might have passed by a large TMT by Thunder Match outlet there.

As it turns out, the Sunway Pyramid outlet is TMT’s largest Megastore. Spanning over 15,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art retail space sets a new standard in the tech retail landscape, representing TMT’s vision of transforming how Malaysians discover and experience technology.

The Sunway Pyramid TMT Megastore is designed as a comprehensive tech hub, featuring cutting-edge interactive zones where customers can experience the latest innovations firsthand.

The shopping experience is enhanced with dedicated spaces for hands-on demonstrations, immersive gaming experiences, smart home solutions, and expert consultations. In short, the retail concept creates an environment that seamlessly combines retail with education and exploration.

Eric Chan (second from left), Sales & Marketing Director of TMT, officiating the grand opening of TMT’s Largest Megastore at Sunway Pyramid. Together with him are Jason Chin (left), Senior General Manager of Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Giza & Sunway Square; Harry Higashiura (third from left), CEO of Nojima APAC Limited; Lim Chin Keat (fourth from left), Sales Director of TMT; Ronald Cheong (second from right), Product Director of TMT; and Loo Hoey Theen (right), General Manager – Marketing and Business Innovation of Sunway Malls.

Our new Megastore is designed to empower customers through direct experience, allowing them to explore and compare solutions with expert guidance at every step. Sunway Pyramid’s position as one of Malaysia’s premier shopping destinations, combined with its tech savvy visitor base, makes it the ideal setting for this innovative retail concept. Eric Chan, Sales and Marketing Director of TMT

As Malaysia’s largest technology retailer, TMT is dedicated to ensuring Malaysians stay ahead of the curve, since the rise of AI-powered devices is changing the way we work, create, and play.

TMT hopes its Megastore provides Malaysians the opportunity to explore firsthand how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of technology.

Currently, TMT has 48 branches nationwide and plans to open its first high-street store in PJ Uptown, in line with the company’s commitment to bring personalised and affordable technology experiences closer to urban communities with expert guidance.

TMT Megastore is at Lot F1.85A, 1st Floor, Oasis Zone of Sunway Pyramid.

For more information, head over to TMT’s official website or social media accounts.

