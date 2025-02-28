The 2025 Colour Trends That Will Transform Your Home – And Your Mindset

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

How often do we notice the colour of our walls and the feelings they evoke within us? Renowned artist, Pablo Picasso once remarked, “Colours, like features, follow the changes of emotions”, highlighting how colour has the power to shape our moods, mindsets and mannerisms.

Lisa Abdullah, Colour Marketing and Communication Manager at Jotun Malaysia adds, “We respond to the tones, hues and shades we encounter every day consciously and unconsciously. Colour taps into our emotions, calms us or energises us; it can make us think or spur us to action. In our homes, it’s often the nuances of colour that make all the difference.”

As we step into the new year, we begin to reflect on the perspectives and outlooks we carry with us. Through their latest Global Colour Collection 2025 palette, NUANCES, Jotun explores how the strengths and subtleties of colour can make our homes reflect the mindsets we wish to cultivate in 2025.

Being grounded in our living spaces

(Jotun 12074 Peachy)

Our living spaces are the heart of our homes. We spend much of our time at home hosting or lounging, surrounded by the ones we love. However, these spaces can be overrun with screens and devices that distract us, instead of connecting and bringing us closer to each other.

The earthy elegance of Jotun’s peach nuances inspire a deeper emphasis on being grounded and fully present in our living spaces. With Jotun’s Majestic Pure Color Super Matt, each shade of colour is seen in its purest form, with no harsh reflections affecting its hue. This creates a smooth and uniform colour experience reminiscent of natural rustic pinks, corals and terracotta, pulling our focus to the ground beneath our feet.

Being fully grounded and present allows us to give our best to the people before us. If nuances of colour breathe new life into our spaces, they also inspire newfound appreciation for those around us.

Embodying light and joy in our kitchens

(Jotun 8124 Malmo)

Nothing unites such diverse and culturally rich Malaysians more than food. In the kitchen, we create familiar and comforting flavours that bring light and joy to our lives.

Similarly, yellow nuances inject a burst of sunshine and brightness into a space, lifting our spirits as we fix up our next meal. Earthy Yellow and Forest Light punctuated by Mellow complement the earthy spices that perfume Malaysian food.

“These nuances on our walls remind us to approach each meal with warm and joyful hearts as we embody and appreciate the cultural nuances that unite us,” Lisa emphasises.

Jotun’s Majestic Pure Colour Super Matt provides an added peace of mind in the kitchen – life happens, but your walls will not show it as it withstands the toughest scratches and stains.

Balancing calm and productivity in our workspaces

(Jotun 8583 Earthy Yellow)

Our workspaces, where we curate almost directly impact how we feel about work. In a cold, cluttered room, work feels draggy and draining. Curating the right colour that both energises and calms us can improve our approach to work.

Jotun’s green nuances, such as Pistachio and Cypress, invite nature into our workspaces, instantly soothing the senses. These soft, natural shades provide a calming visual break, reducing eye strain.

Elevating this experience, the Super Matt finish on Jotun Majestic Pure Colour ensures a beautifully smooth, uniform appearance without shiny spots, offering a natural look from every angle. This anti-reflection quality minimizes glare, making the environment more comfortable for the eyes.

As these nuances turn our space into a peaceful retreat, we can strike the perfect balance between calm, creativity and productivity at work and create our very best work in the comfort of our homes.

Prioritising peaceful rest in the bedroom

(L: Jotun 6236 Darjeeling. R: Jotun 1931 Cashew)

The bedroom is our ultimate sanctuary away from the chaos of the outside world. Here, we slow down and wind down after a busy and productive day.

Beige nuances bring a much-needed warmth and cosiness to our bedrooms. Lighter shades of soft Cashew or Wild Earl gently nudge us towards a calmer mindset ready for sleep, while darker shades of hearty Sandbeige can make us feel like stepping into a warm embrace.

Blue nuances, on the other hand, bring a quieter tranquillity that many of us crave amid the noise. Its green undertones add a subtle layer of warmth and calmness to the room.

Getting peaceful and complete rest is crucial to our wellbeing. With a well-rested mind, we can be ready to take on the world.

Nuances make all the difference

Colours have more impact on our minds than we realise. In our homes, and on our walls, it’s often the nuances that make all the difference. Subtle strokes and tiny touches can create the ideal environment for work, rest or leisure, encouraging us to cherish and appreciate life’s little moments even amidst the hustle and bustle.

This 2025, let us mindfully curate harmonious spaces with the right colours to shape our mindsets, so we can take on the rest of the year with a clear and steady mind. For more information on Jotun’s Global Colour Collection 2025 Nuances palette, go HERE.

