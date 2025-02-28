[Photos] Swift Nights, Refined Heights: Martell Noblige Transforms Kuala Lumpur’s Historic Airbase
The Landing at KL Base pulsated with life as three powerhouse DJs – South Korea’s DJ Soda, China’s Lizzy Wang, and Malaysia’s Priscilla Abby – commanded the decks in succession, each bringing their unique energy to the night.
In the ever-evolving landscape of Asian nightlife, some events transcend mere entertainment to become cultural watersheds.
The Martell Noblige Swift Festival 2025, held at The Landing at KL Base in Sungai Besi airstrip recently, was precisely such a moment – a masterclass in how Generation Z is rewriting the rules of celebration.
The evening started with the Swift Talent Quest Grand Finale, where Malaysia’s rising DJ talents battled it out for the top spot.
With high-energy sets and an electrified crowd, the competition showcased the future of DJing in Malaysia, culminating in DJ SVGGY being crowned champion.
The Martell Noblige Swift Festival wasn’t just another EDM night – it was a carefully orchestrated collision of East-meets-West sensibilities, where South Korean DJ Soda’s technicolour sets merged seamlessly with China’s Lizzy Wang’s bass-heavy productions, all while Malaysia’s own Priscilla Abby reminded us why pop music needs no translation.
Here are the moments captured through the lens, each frame telling a story of a night where cultural boundaries dissolved into pure celebration.
Outside the main party zone, a vibrant array of food stalls lines the venue perimeter, offering festival-goers a delectable selection of sustenance to fuel their night of celebration.