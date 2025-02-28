[Photos] Swift Nights, Refined Heights: Martell Noblige Transforms Kuala Lumpur’s Historic Airbase

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Asian nightlife, some events transcend mere entertainment to become cultural watersheds.

The Martell Noblige Swift Festival 2025, held at The Landing at KL Base in Sungai Besi airstrip recently, was precisely such a moment – a masterclass in how Generation Z is rewriting the rules of celebration.

The evening started with the Swift Talent Quest Grand Finale, where Malaysia’s rising DJ talents battled it out for the top spot.

With high-energy sets and an electrified crowd, the competition showcased the future of DJing in Malaysia, culminating in DJ SVGGY being crowned champion.

The Martell Noblige Swift Festival wasn’t just another EDM night – it was a carefully orchestrated collision of East-meets-West sensibilities, where South Korean DJ Soda’s technicolour sets merged seamlessly with China’s Lizzy Wang’s bass-heavy productions, all while Malaysia’s own Priscilla Abby reminded us why pop music needs no translation.

Here are the moments captured through the lens, each frame telling a story of a night where cultural boundaries dissolved into pure celebration.

The Landing transformed into an electric dreamscape, where neon lights painted the sky in hues of blue and gold, creating an otherworldly backdrop for the night’s festivities.

China’s electronic music powerhouse, Lizzy Wang, commands the decks, beckoning for a response from the crowd as she builds anticipation for another massive drop, her energy infectious and commanding.

Yellow light streaks past Wang’s silhouette, creating a dramatic halo effect as she delivers her signature bass-heavy set that has the crowd in a frenzy.

A skilled mixologist executes the perfect Martell pour, delivering the golden cognac in a dramatic straight-pour as an enthusiastic guest receives the luxurious spirit in a moment of pure festival revelry.

The cavernous hangar of The Landing KL comes alive as a kaleidoscope of pink, yellow, and blue neon lights dance across its industrial expanse, transforming the raw space into an ethereal playground where the past meets the future.

Purple lights flood the stage in ethereal waves, casting dramatic silhouettes of the pulsating crowd below, creating a mesmerizing contrast between the illuminated performance space and the sea of moving shadows.

Behind the scenes, an event crew member intently monitors real-time production software, carefully orchestrating the intricate symphony of lights, sound, and effects that keep the festival running seamlessly.

A sea of vibrant party-goers fills every corner of the venue, their collective energy electric, as bodies move in unison to the beats, creating an undulating landscape of celebration that stretches from wall to wall of the transformed hangar.

South Korean sensation DJ Soda takes command of the decks, her presence magnetic as she stands behind the illuminated Martell Blue Swift logo, its azure glow creating a perfect backdrop for her signature high-energy performance.

A jubilant guest strikes a pose with a gleaming bottle of Martell while the mixologist stands ready to execute another masterful pour, both silhouetted against the festival’s dynamic light show.

Holding her mobile phone high above the crowd, a guest captures the electric atmosphere as stage lights dance across her screen, adding to the sea of digital devices documenting the night’s unforgettable moments.

Striking in her black leather ensemble, a fashionable guest strikes a confident pose against the dynamic backdrop of the festival, perfectly embodying the night’s blend of edge and elegance.

Hoisted high above the sea of revellers, a euphoric guest raises her hands triumphantly in the air, perfectly aligned with the glowing neon “SOAR BEYOND THE EXPECTED” tagline illuminating the background – a living embodiment of the night’s aspirational message.

DJ Soda works her magic at the mixer, her silhouette defined by an all-encompassing yellow glow that bathes the entire stage, creating a golden moment of pure electronic ecstasy.

Breaking down the barrier between performer and crowd, DJ Soda leans in close to her adoring audience, sharing an intimate moment of connection that electrifies the already charged atmosphere.

Event promoters roam the venue in futuristic white astronaut-inspired outfits, complete with reflective goggles, headphones, and sleek headgear, adding a cosmic dimension to the festival.

Party-goers cluster eagerly around the illuminated bar counters, where signature Martell cocktails are served in striking blue-hued cups. The cups’ colour matches the festival’s aesthetic while creating an Instagram-worthy contrast against the ambient lighting.

DJ Perry Kuan delivers a high-octane finale performance, his crisp white attire creating a striking silhouette against the dramatic red lighting, the contrast amplifying his presence as he energizes the crowd with his performance.

Outside the main party zone, a vibrant array of food stalls lines the venue perimeter, offering festival-goers a delectable selection of sustenance to fuel their night of celebration.

A massive LCD screen mounted outside the entrance broadcasts the pulsating energy from within, creating a dynamic outdoor viewing area where the festival’s electric atmosphere spills into the open space, drawing crowds who gather to witness the spectacle unfolding inside.

