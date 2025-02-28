Paynet Digital Campus 3.0 Breaks Records With 24 Million Cashless Transactions

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet), the national payments network and central financial infrastructure provider, has recorded unprecedented success with its PayNet Digital Campus 3.0 (PDC3.0) campaign, generating 24 million digital payments across participating higher education institutions in Malaysia.

The initiative, which involves 30 institutions including 25 public universities (UA) and five private higher education institutions (IPTS), represents a significant expansion from its predecessor.

PayNet disbursed a total of RM1.02 million in sponsorship funds to participating universities between August and September 2024 to organise digital payment initiatives.

The programme’s top honours in the Public University (UA) category were awarded to UiTM Cawangan Perak, which secured the first place with 66 transactions per capita, with UiTM Cawangan Sabah and UiTM Cawangan Johor completing the podium positions.

In the Private Institution (IPTS) category, Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS emerged as the champion, followed by Asia Pacific University in second place.

Student councils were also recognised for their innovative digital payment campaigns.

The UA Student Council category saw UiTM Cawangan Johor clinching the top spot, while Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and UiTM Cawangan Perak secured second and third places.

In the IPTS Student Council category, Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS led the way, followed by Asia Pacific University and Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman.

Special Recognition Awards were presented to Universiti Putra Malaysia, Universiti Malaya, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia for achieving more than one million transactions during the campaign period, demonstrating exceptional commitment to driving digital payment adoption within their campus communities.

The remarkable growth in transactions and participating institutions underscores the strong momentum towards Malaysia’s cashless transformation in the education sector. By championing cashless campuses, we are not only preparing students for a digital future but also fostering greater financial inclusion. Empowering students with digital financial skills ensures that all learners, regardless of background, can participate in and benefit from Malaysia’s evolving digital economy. At the same time, we are creating safer, more efficient learning environments by reducing reliance on cash transactions. Farhan Ahmad, Group Chief Executive Officer of PayNet

PDC3.0 continued the successful “Shark Tank” inspired format from previous years, where student councils pitched their digital payment adoption campaigns to secure funding, with the successful campaigns then running from October to December 2024.

PDC3.0 saw exceptional results, with the highest performing institution recording 1.5 million transactions.

The programme achieved a peak transaction per capita of 66 transactions per student, while the most efficient campaign drove costs down to just RM0.05 per transaction.

The initiative aligns with Bank Negara Malaysia’s Financial Sector Blueprint (FSBP) 2022-2026, which aims to accelerate e-payment adoption and increase awareness of digital payments culture.

With over one million students at Higher Education Institutions, the programme serves as a crucial catalyst for cultivating a “cashless first” culture through student council empowerment.

Speaking at the event, Datuk Prof Dr Azlinda Azman, Director General of Higher Education, Ministry of Higher Education stated that the initiatives success underscored the pivotal role that higher education institutions play in driving Malaysia’s digital transformation.

By fostering a cashless-first culture, we are not only modernising university ecosystems but also equipping students with essential financial literacy and digital skills that will prepare them for the future economy. This initiative aligns with the country’s commitment to integrating technology into education, as well as Malaysia’s Digital Economy Blueprint, which envisions a nation empowered by seamless digital transactions. As PayNet and its partners launch Digital Campus 4.0, I encourage more universities to embrace this opportunity and further accelerate our progress toward a cashless and digitally inclusive Malaysia. Datuk Prof Dr Azlinda Azman, Director General of Higher Education

PayNet unveiled the fourth edition of the programme at the event, PayNet Digital Campus 4.0 (PDC4.0), which retains the successful structure of its predecessor and registration is open for higher education institutions with student populations exceeding 3,000.

