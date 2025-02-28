Immersify Kuala Lumpur: Journey Beyond Imagination

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

immersify Kuala Lumpur, a purpose-built permanent multi-dimensional media art gallery, aims to deliver Malaysia’s and South-East Asia’s most authentic immersive experience, awakening your senses with illuminating media art. Set to captivate visitors when it opens its doors on February 28, the impressive 30,000 ft² space of breathtaking zones includes a total of 11 immersive areas, including the country’s first 360° 12-metre high zone, and a cafe.

A world-class edutainment destination for visitors of all ages, its contents are conceptualised in Korea and exclusively produced for Malaysia. With the aim to free your mind, learn and let your imagination explore, immersify Kuala Lumpur offers larger-than-life depth and movement created by high-definition projections (including LEDs, installations and interactivity) and 3D spatial sound systems. In line with its advanced and hi-tech stature, immersify Kuala Lumpur is strategically located on the ground floor of The Labs, a creative entertainment hub within the 19.4-acre Bukit Bintang City Centre, an integrated development facing Jalan Hang Tuah.

A joint venture between Bitgrim Immersify Group Sdn Bhd and EcoWorld Development Group Bhd, the project brings world-class South Korean content and technology to Malaysia, with immersion that’s beyond cursory projections, harnessing cutting-edge innovation. Presenting contents and experiences that encompass the magic of nature, the creativity of art and an illuminating view on some of Malaysia’s local and cultural flavours, each visit will evoke imagination, emotions and excitement, with lights and sounds so masterfully projected to produce striking visuals and heart-stirring rhythms.

A trifecta of excellence blending South Korean storytelling and creative craft, immersify Kuala Lumpur is the meeting point of masterful narratives and innovative artistry. Coupled with the rich tapestry of Malaysian culture – a true reflection of the country’s vibrant, diverse and its “Truly Asia” identity – the seamless blend of high-definition technology and immersive art uniquely elevates the country’s cultural diversity and heritage into an unforgettable, captivating experience.

This new go-to destination will awaken the senses, pique the mind, expand the imagination and reveal the nation’s multitude of cultures in an engaging, virtual medium. immersify Kuala Lumpur promises a fascinating experience, a multi-dimensional media art gallery that is fluid, enticing, unrestricted and enriching. A spellbinding journey beyond the imagination, enthral your sights and senses, see the country from new lenses and evoke a myriad of emotions as you walk through its doors and be immersed in a 360°, multi-sensory art journey that stimulates your mind, sparks your creativity and evidently creates everlasting moments for all.

A dedicated cafe, themed Illuminating Art, Inspiring Flavours, will allow visitors to unwind with delectables and drinks, while immersing themselves on screens that capture the visuals and magic of immersify KL. This new not-to-be-missed attraction presents an indescribable experience where you will lose yourself as you immerse and merge with a mind-bending media showcase through breathtaking installations, interactive cultural experiences and nature-inspired environments.

Ahead of its opening, the pre-launch ticket sale promotion starts from 10 to 27 February 2025 at www.immersifykl.com, with special introductory prices of between RM30 and RM60 for individual tickets, and family packages starting from RM123.Be the first to step into Kuala Lumpur’s biggest attraction opening of 2025 and experience one of the most unique top-tier attractions in Malaysia.

