“Helps With Blood Pressure” Man Shares Health Benefits Of Hibiscus Flower

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We all know that Malaysia’s national flower is the hibiscus (bunga raya) and it’s also symbolized as a flower of unity since it’s available throughout the country.

However, many didn’t know that beautiful hibiscus flowers have amazing health benefits. Since Malaysians aren’t particularly healthy, it’s only apt the national flower comes to the rescue!

In a TikTok video by Perak Bamboo Village (@perakbamboo village), a man explained that the Hawaiians use hibiscus flowers to show their marital status.

If the hibiscus is placed behind the right ear, it means the person is single but if it’s behind the left ear, the person is married.

He jokingly explained that if the flower is placed on the back of the head, it’s a signal to follow the person.

However, the man said he did not do all those things and proceeded to chew the hibiscus petals.

He then explained the hibiscus flower contained good nutrients to manage blood pressure and the lipid and fat content in the blood.

He shared that the petals can be boiled for 15 minutes to make nutritional herbal tea.

Hello Doktor said hibiscus can help boost the immune system with its nutrients.

For those who are curious, hibiscus has nutrients such as:

1.145 g protein

2.61 g fat

12.0 g fibre

1,263 mg calcium

273.2 mg phosphorus

8.98 mg iron

0.029 mg beta-carotene

0.117 mg tin

0.277 mg riboflavin

3.765 m niacin

Is it true that hibiscus has health benefits?

According to Hello Doktor and Healthline, it’s safe to consume the hibiscus flower for its health benefits.

The hibiscus flower is packed with powerful antioxidants, helps lower blood pressure, and improves blood fat levels. It may also help boost liver health, help with weight loss, and contain compounds (polyphenols) that can prevent cancer.

Since polyphenols have anti-inflammatory properties, hibiscus is often used for haircare, particularly to help prevent hair loss and greying hair.

As always, it’s best to consult a medical professional before you start consuming the flowers.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.