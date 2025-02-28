Balik Kampung? Malaysia Airlines & Firefly Offer +200 Extra Flights & Festive Deals This Ramadan-Raya

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will allocate over 200 additional flights during the upcoming Ramadhan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri peak travel periods to accommodate the expected travel surge and ensure families are reunited this festive season.

Malaysia Airlines will be increasing up to 200 additional flight frequencies, including aircraft upgrades, on key domestic routes namely Alor Setar, Kota Bharu, Terengganu, Miri, Sibu, Kuching, Tawau, Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, and more.

The airline will also be offering fixed all-in one-way fares starting from RM389 to Sabah and RM319 to Sarawak for specific red-eye flights.

Bookings are available immediately until 9 April 2025 for travel period between 26 March to 9 April 2025 exclusively on Malaysia Airlines’ official website and mobile app.

This initiative supports the airline’s global “Time For” campaign, celebrating meaningful moments and helping travellers reunite with loved ones with greater flexibility and availability.

Meanwhile, Firefly will launch a special campaign from 7 March to 20 March 2025, offering promotional fares starting at just RM69 for travel between 7 March and 30 November 2025.

Firefly will add up to 40 additional flights for its jet and ATR-operated flights to destinations such as Kota Bharu, Kota Kinabalu, Penang, Johor Bahru, Kuching, Tawau and more to accommodate heightened demand.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said, “We recognise MAG airlines’

initiative to increase flight frequencies and cap fares during the festive season, ensuring that more Malaysians can reunite with their loved ones affordably and conveniently.”

This effort supports the government’s goal of making domestic air travel more accessible, especially during peak periods like Hari Raya. We appreciate Malaysia Airlines’ help in keeping fares affordable, allowing families to reunite without financial strain. Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said, “We understand the importance of this festive season for many of our passengers who are looking forward to reuniting with their loved ones.”

By introducing over 200 extra and upgraded flights, we aim to make travel

planning seamless and more convenient. At MAG, we cherish the micro-moments that make every journey special—whether it’s the warm smile of our crew, the comforting flavors of our onboard meals, or the joy of young travellers receiving their in-flight activity pack. These small but meaningful experiences embody Malaysian Hospitality, making every trip home a truly memorable one. MAG Group Managing Director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail.

Additionally, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will also be supporting the government’s initiative of subsidising the airline ticket during Raya festive by capping the base fare to a maximum of RM499 one-way* on economy class for flights from Kuala Lumpur to East Malaysia.

This applies to travel between 27 March and 30 March 2025. Malaysia Airlines remains dedicated to supporting this initiative to ensure affordable fares

during the festive period.

Celebrate the joy of the festive season and make 2025 a year of meaningful reunions and unforgettable discoveries with Malaysia Airlines.

Embrace the spirit of togetherness while creating timeless festive

memories with every journey.

For more information on booking flights, planning the perfect getaway, or looking for fun things to do during your trip, visit the official Malaysia Airlines and Firefly website.

