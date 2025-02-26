NatureLab Tokyo Debuts In Malaysia With Its Saisei & Kiseki Range, Promising Healthy & Beautiful Hair

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

NatureLab Tokyo, the renowned Japanese haircare brand founded in 2017, has arrived on Malaysian shores.

Known for its unique blend of nature and cutting-edge science, the brand offers a carefully curated line of clean, sustainable, and innovative haircare products designed to cater to diverse hair and scalp needs.

With its proprietary botanical technology, NatureLab Tokyo harnesses the benefits of nutrient- and antioxidant-rich plant stem cells, leveraging their regenerative qualities to address hair issues at a cellular level—while also being phthalate-, paraben-, sulfate-, and cruelty-free.

From greying, dry or aging locks to damaged, easily breakable or thinning tresses, the brand’s plant-based products are designed to nourish the scalp for healthy, vibrant, and rejuvenated hair.

NatureLab Tokyo has two main highlights in its range: the Saisei and Kiseki range, each targeting different hair and scalp needs.

What is the Saisei range?

NatureLab Tokyo’s Saisei Stress Defense Amino-Acid Shampoo. Image: NatureLab Tokyo

Saisei means “rebirth” in Japanese. As such, the Saisei collection is designed to slow and reverse greying and hair fallout by revitalizing hair health.

The award-winning and patented formula was formulated after 12 years of research and development. It has been clinically proven to reverse hair from greying – 73% of men and women who participated in the study observed reduced grey hair after 3 months of consistent use.

How does it work? The Saisei formula features biomimetic peptides which mimic naturally occurring peptides to revitalize hair follicles and stimulate melanin production.

The botanical extracts – apple, red clover, and rosebay extracts – work together with the micro peptides to deliver gentle, lightweight treatment that improves scalp health while maintaining moisture and protects natural hair from environmental stressors such as UV exposure that can affect hair pigmentation and growth.

The supercharged antioxidants from the apple extract help maintain hair thickness and natural pigmentation from the roots.

What is the Kiseki range?

Kiseki means “miracle” in Japanese. As the name implies, Kiseki is an advanced approach to reversing hair damage at a molecular level in just four minutes.

It features the Kiseki (Miracle) Molecular Repair Leave-In Masque, a revolutionary, highly concentrated leave-in treatment that reaches the innermost hair strands to repair damage from bleach, colour treatments, chemicals, heat, and environmental stressors, leaving hair stronger, silkier, softer, bouncier, and more resilient.

NatureLab Tokyo’s Kiseki Molecular Repair Leave-in Masque. Image: NatureLab Tokyo

Each ingredient has been carefully selected for its restorative properties, some with a long history in herbal and traditional medicines.

Milk thistle seed extract, with its high peptide content and low molecular weight, ensures the formula penetrates deeply into the hair core to strengthen hair from within.

Additionally, green tea seed oil helps to keep the scalp nourished, replenish the hair shaft, and promote new healthy hair growth.

Inspired by its Japanese heritage, the Kiseki line draws on the rejuvenating scent of the Hinoki Forest. Fresh citrus, woodsy lavender, sweet incense, and crisp cypress combine to evoke a fragrant, therapeutic experience sure to completely rejuvenate haircare routines.

From left to right: Keigo “Tiger” Hishiya, Managing Director, NatureLab, Co. Ltd., Dexter Lee, President, Mandom Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. and Danny Hoh, Chief Operating Officer, Watsons.

Keigo “Tiger” Hishiya, managing director of NatureLab Co, said the company’s philosophy is “perfectly imperfect” by bringing together the best of nature and science to target hair troubles from the root.

Our products are all performance-driven, formulated through in-depth research and development to deliver exceptional results. We’re also driven by our mission to bring “strength to humanity” and improve everyday lives, which is why we ensure all our products are safe, sustainable, and environmentally friendly. We’re excited to offer Malaysians quality haircare solutions that will help them achieve beautiful, healthy hair and embrace their best selves with confidence. Keigo “Tiger” Hishiya, managing director of NatureLab Co

In addition to the Saisei and Kiseki lines, NatureLab Tokyo’s other collections include:

Perfect Volume: A game-changer for those struggling with flat, thin or limp tresses, this shampoo and conditioner pair adds density, strength, and thickness to hair that stays soft and silky.

A game-changer for those struggling with flat, thin or limp tresses, this shampoo and conditioner pair adds density, strength, and thickness to hair that stays soft and silky. Perfect Repair: Damaged or dyed hair woes are a thing of the past as this collection replenishes moisture, repairs damage and protects strands against future breakage.

Damaged or dyed hair woes are a thing of the past as this collection replenishes moisture, repairs damage and protects strands against future breakage. Perfect Clean: A special clarifying scalp scrub that helps cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate the scalp for revitalized, radiant locks.

What’s the “tech” in the shampoo?

From left to right: Issei Haruta, Assistant Manager for Business Development, Asia Pacific at BASF, Chihiro Onishi, Product Development Manager at NatureLab Co., Ltd., and Keigo “Tiger” Hishiya, Managing Director, NatureLab, Co. Ltd. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Chihiro Onishi, Product Development Manager at NatureLab Co., Ltd., and Issei Haruta, Assistant Manager for Business Development, Asia Pacific at BASF, shared a little about the “nanotech” in NatureLab Tokyo’s products.

Speaking to TRP, they shared that the products contain Kerasylium, a micro peptide that has a similar amino acid composition to keratin, to strengthen hair and prevent breakage.

The Kerasylium molecule is small enough to penetrate the hair and bonds instead of coating the hair via nanotech, allowing the nutrients to strengthen and repair hair from within.

When asked whether it’s advisable to skip hair washes, especially for Asian hair, Onishi said it’s recommended to wash hair daily with warm water to remove pollutants for healthier hair. She advised us to start our haircare routine by combing the hair first to remove hair pollutants easily before continuing with a wash.

NatureLab Tokyo’s other collections. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

NatureLab Tokyo products are now available nationwide in-store and online through its exclusive retailer, Watsons. The products can alternatively be purchased via the Mandom Official Store on Shopee and Lazada.

For more information, head over to NatureLab Tokyo’s official website or Instagram.

