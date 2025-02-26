Buyers Rush To Secure The Clove ‘Park Homes’ Phase 1 – Now Fully Sold!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Gamuda Land recently announced the success of The Clove, its newly introduced ‘Park Homes’ typology, achieving a 100% take-up rate for the first phase across Gamuda Cove, Gamuda Gardens, and twentyfive7.

This overwhelming response underscores the success of Gamuda Land’s customer-centric innovation and digitised home customisation technology, which has enabled the creation of homes that meet the evolving preferences and lifestyle needs of modern homebuyers.

Park Homes is Malaysia’s first-of-its-kind typology, featuring a unique cluster-of-eight layout arranged around a private gated common garden. This configuration blends the best of terrace and semi-detached living, offering spacious homes with flexible layouts, making it ideal for modern families.

The typology’s design, with a greater proportion of corner units and lower density than conventional terrace homes, means more space for greenery and outdoor areas – a key selling point for those looking to create a safe, nature-infused living environment for children, pets and seniors.

Innovative Customisation and Buyer-Centric Design Lead the Way

A standout feature of The Clove is its innovative and flexible design, allowing homebuyers to customise their space through the cutting-edge GL Connect portal, powered by Generative AI (GenAI).

By answering a series of questions on the portal, buyers receive personalised room configuration recommendations—ranging from one to three bedrooms—based on their lifestyle preferences.

This customisation comes at no additional cost; buyers pay the same price for their home regardless of their chosen layout.

By offering this flexibility upfront, Gamuda Land helps homeowners avoid costly post-renovation expenses, such as hacking walls to add or remove rooms, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free home-buying experience.

“The Clove represents the result of extensive research and thoughtful design,” said Jess Teng, Chief Operating Officer of Gamuda Land.

We took the time to truly understand the needs and desires of Malaysians through a nationwide survey, which revealed the key pain points and aspirations that we’ve addressed in the design of The Clove. This home goes beyond the traditional concept, offering the perfect balance of space, customisation, and connectivity, all while integrating advanced technology. Through our GL Connect platform, we’ve made it easier for buyers to personalise their homes, ensuring it fits their lifestyle perfectly. The success of The Clove is a testament to how listening to our customers and delivering innovative solutions based on their real needs creates a meaningful, impactful homebuying experience. Gamuda Land Chief Operating Officer Jess Teng.

The lower-density design of The Clove—with its private garden spaces and emphasis on greenery—has proven especially popular among young families and pet owners.

Many buyers have expressed their desire for a home that offers a safe environment for their children to play outside, while also giving their pets more space to roam.

In addition, the layout provides improved ventilation, sunlight and airflow, a significant benefit over the conventional landed terraced home living.

This typology has been particularly embraced by families who want to expose their children to nature and enjoy a tranquil environment that promotes family bonding.

“Initially, many potential buyers were not able to visualise this new typology as it wasn’t something already available on the market. But since the exclusive preview of the show units at Gamuda Cove and Gamuda Gardens, the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Teng adds.

When people could experience the actual space, they truly understood the value and benefits of this innovative home design. It’s exciting to see the concept gain such acceptance, and we look forward to seeing this success continue as we launch the next phase. Gamuda Land Chief Operating Officer Jess Teng.

The Clove show units are open for public viewing at Gamuda Cove and Gamuda Gardens, while the show unit for the Signature Collection at twentyfive7 is set to open in March.

With a total Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM1 billion, Park Homes stands as a testament to Gamuda Land’s commitment to delivering sustainable and innovative residential solutions.

