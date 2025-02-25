What’s Happening In Early March: Events & Happenings You Don’t Want To Miss!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This week, there are various events and workshops to try out, especially for introverts.

You can wind down with a good book together with the silent reading community, try your hand at painting in an adults-only painting workshop, or admire some interesting exhibits.

Ultraman The Ultra Tour | 25 Feb-2 March | Sunway Pyramid | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Let your friends who are Ultraman fans know that the Ultra Tour will be held at LG2 Blue Concourse in Sunway Pyramid until 2 March. There are activities such as inflatable playlands, trampolines, card games, and more. Meanwhile, they can find exclusive merchandise, limited event items, and Ultra Gear at the pop-up store. If you’re lucky enough, actor Yuki Totsuka who plays Yuma Hize in Ultraman Arc, is making a special appearance too.

Muzium Sultan Alam Shah | Section 14, Shah Alam | 9.30am-4.30pm | Free Entry until April 2025

The Sultan Alam Shah Museum has undergone a long-needed upgrade and now boasts various modern and interactive attractions and exhibits. Some new exhibits include AI and interactive art, 3D exhibits, dioramas, and 11 Mahmeri wood carvings recognised by UNESCO. It’s free entry until April 2025!

Hot Air Balloon Ride | 27 Feb-1 March | The Exchange TRX | 6.30pm-9.30pm | Entry with purchase

GUESS is organising an exclusive and free hot air balloon ride at TRX City Park Sunlight Plaza for shoppers who purchased an item from its outlets in The Exchange TRX, Pavilion KL, 1 Utama, and The Gardens.

Sama-Sama Raya | 28 Feb-2 March | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Sama-Sama Raya market is a good place to be before the fasting month starts. You can even get some of your shopping done before Raya. There’ll be performances such as a gamelan performance, traditional dances, and buskers to liven up your shopping trip. Check out the full list of activities here.

Kuala Lumpur Reads | 1 March | Perdana Botanical Garden | 8.30am-10.30am | Free public event

Do you want to read a book you’re engrossed in but you’re also told to get out of the house? Well, if you don’t feel like parking yourself at a café, come join other fellow bookworms at Perdana Botanical Garden. Bring a mat and your book of choice so you can read in silence with other readers. There are offshoots of the silent reading community like Subang Jaya Reads if KL is too far for you. Yep, the event is introvert-friendly!

Conflux; A Grad Show | 1-16 March | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Conflux; A Grad Show is an art exhibition by graphic design and digital media students from The One Academy and the University of Hertfordshire. The exhibition features unique UI/UX designs, Unity-powered games, dynamic exhibits, captivating brand identities, publication designs, and advertising campaigns.

Painting Basics for Beginner Adults | 2 March | Duke Museum, GMBB | 10am-1pm | RM250/pax

The course is designed to introduce basic painting elements to adult students who have little to no experience with painting. Artist Nur Azmi will lead the class to work using three different mediums: watercolours, gouache, and acrylic. Participants will be painting a landscape or abstract art during the session. All materials are provided. To register, WhatsApp +60 012 3320937.

Beats & Dinks | 2 March | Pickle World PJ | 11am onwards | RM40/pax

Beats & Dinks with Shokz is an exciting event featuring free tryouts, mystery door gifts, lucky draws, and more. Aside from sharpening your skills with the Titan Drilling Machine, guests can try on Shokz Open-Ear Headphones, grab free drinks, and vouchers, and win free courts, merchandise, and Titan machine sessions.

Monographer Minimalism in Monochrome | 2-16 March | GMBB | 10am-10pm | Free public event

A4A Gallery presents an exhibition that celebrates the art of Black & White photography, highlighting simplicity, contrast, and emotional depth. The works reveal a hidden beauty in the everyday moments that we often overlook. Some featured photographers and illustrators are JD Chang, Jannifer Yew, Feddrick, Andy Pang, Nick Chia, Driv Loo, Michael Chuah, Rikki, and Allan.

