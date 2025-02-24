Sunway’s Explorer Rangers Season 3: Building Strong Industry Partnerships For Youth Growth

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sunway Theme Parks Explorer Rangers Season 3 signs a Memorandum of Partnership (MoP) with a distinguished line-up of industry leaders, reinforcing its commitment to experiential learning and youth empowerment.

This strategic collaboration brings together esteemed partners, including RHB Bank Berhad, Sunway University, Sunway X-Farms, Sunway Medical Centre, Farm Fresh Malaysia, POS Malaysia, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (BOMBA) and Faculty of Creative Arts of Universiti Malaya.

By uniting industry expertise with immersive learning opportunities, this initiative aims to equip young minds with essential skills and real-world exposure.

These partners will be engaged with the Explorer Rangers program during Season 3 and Season 4, highlighting the individual organisation’s expertise and know-how.

Throughout these two seasons, members of the Explorer Rangers program will be able to participate in the outreach programs, making the program even more impactful with carefully curated events and programs.

In a significant expansion of its impact, the program now welcomes participants aged 13 to 17, broadening its reach to engage and inspire a new generation of future leaders.

Through hands-on activities and industry-driven experiences, Sunway Theme Parks continues to redefine learning beyond traditional classrooms, ensuring young talents gain the knowledge and confidence to excel in their future careers.

The Memorandum of Partnership signing was represented by Calvin Ho, Executive Director of Sunway Theme Parks, Sien Vee Loc Head of Consumer Finance, Group Community Banking of RHB Bank, Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President of Sunway University, Eleanor Choong, Chief Operating Officer of Sunway XFarms, Dr Seow Vei Ken, Chief Executive Officer of Sunway Medical Centre, Mr Eddie Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Farm Fresh Jom Cha Sdn Bhd, Fiona Liao, Group Chief Marketing, Communications and Sustainability Officer of Pos Malaysia, ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, Subang Jaya District Police Chief of PDRM and Farid Asyhadi Assa’ad, Senior Fire Superintendent I.

Calvin Ho, Executive Director of Sunway Theme Parks said that they’re committed to empowering youth through dynamic industry collaborations while creating unforgettable experiences for guests.

These exciting partnership highlight our dedication to innovation, education, and engagement, positioning a focus on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Environmental, Social, and Governance to leave a lasting impact on young minds and theme park enthusiasts alike. As we push boundaries and redefine learning beyond the classroom, we welcome aspiring young leaders, industry partners, and guests to join us on this transformative journey. Sunway Theme Parks Executive Director Calvin Ho.

For young adventurers eager to gain hands-on experience and develop essential skills, the Explorer Rangers program offers an exciting opportunity to learn from industry experts and engage in real-world challenges.

